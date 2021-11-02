The Highest Paid Dead Celebrities For 2021 Are…

In a 2004 A&E biography focused on Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson, actor, producer, and director Peter Berg has this to say about Johnson: “I think he’s going to surprise people, tremendously. I think he’s going to pick roles that people did not expect him to pick.” At the time, Johnson had only made a handful of appearances on the big and small screens, and was just beginning to make a name for himself as an actor. Fast forward to nearly two decades in, Johnson has lived up to Berg’s words, and given Hollywood the surprise of a lifetime, certifying himself as one of the most bankable actors in the business. In 2020, Forbes ranked Johnsons as the highest-paid actor, estimating the star’s earnings at a solid $87.5 million. Here’s how, in a span of two decades, Johnson has become one of the most respected players in the acting arena:

