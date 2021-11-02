CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Denver Broncos trade Von Miller to LA Rams for 2 draft picks

By Staff
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Los Angeles Rams will acquiring Von Miller from the Denver Broncos in exchange for second- and third-round picks in the 2022 NFL Draft. Miller has started...

UPI News

Rams receiver DeSean Jackson wants out of Los Angeles, seeks trade

Oct. 29 (UPI) -- Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay said Friday that veteran wide receiver DeSean Jackson and the team have agreed to explore trade options ahead of the NFL's trade deadline next week. McVay noted that Jackson won't play in the Rams' game against the Houston Texans...
NFL
