The latest bundle of games is now available for the subscription service Humble Choice (formerly Humble Monthly) and it seems like quite a varied selection. Here you pay for whatever tier you feel is the best value to get access to the Humble Trove (a ton of DRM-free games), a discount at the Humble Store and the ability to claim Steam keys (sometimes GOG keys) for multiple titles - the amount of which depends on what tier you buy into. As usual we shall tell you how you can expect each to run on Linux.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 6 DAYS AGO