Integrated into Microsoft 365 and available as its own app, Loop will let you add different content to applications and documents to better collaborate with colleagues. Microsoft has unveiled a new collaboration tool designed to help you create dynamic content to share with others. Known as Microsoft Loop, the new tool is largely a rebranding of the company's Fluid framework, through which you can add collaborative items to your documents and projects. As such, Loop is geared toward letting you incorporate text, images, graphs, tables, tasks and other live content into Microsoft 365 apps such as Outlook, OneNote and Teams.

SOFTWARE ・ 4 DAYS AGO