CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

Does Bitcoin Go Up Or Down From Here? What 4 Popular Crypto Analysts Are Saying Right Now

By Madhukumar Warrier
Benzinga
Benzinga
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0S7bsT_0ck0IFfv00

Four popular cryptocurrency analysts have reiterated their bullish stance on Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) even as the apex cryptocurrency fell on Monday night.

What Happened: Kaleo, a pseudonymous technical analyst, told his more than 419,000 followers on Twitter that Bitcoin is about to enter price discovery and will rise to the $70,000 level this week.

Amsterdam-based popular cryptocurrency analyst Michaël van de Poppe said he is expecting a “bull cycle” for Bitcoin until April or May of 2022.

He believes Bitcoin will see continuation towards the all-time high region if its breaks above the $64,000 range.

Justin Bennett, a cryptocurrency analyst and trader with 86,000 Twitter followers, believes that Bitcoin will start outperforming again shortly. He noted that a 2017 Bitcoin fractal has been accurate since June.

The fractal shows Bitcoin rising to the $80,000 level in the next two weeks, followed by a pullback to the $65,000 range in November. The cryptocurrency is then predicted to rise to the $100,000 range in December.

Another closely-followed pseudonymous cryptocurrency trader Pentoshi told his almost 338,000 followers on Twitter that Bitcoin has support in the $58,000 range. He predicts a price discovery for the cryptocurrency this week.

Why It Matters: Bitcoin, the largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization, is currently down 7.8% from its all-time high of $66,930.39 touched on Oct. 20.

The apex cryptocurrency’s year-to-date gains stand at 110.02%.

Price Action: Bitcoin is down 0.6% during the past 24 hours, trading at $61,692.90 at press time.

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

Whale Transfers $997M Of DOGE As Price Breaks Out Towards $0.30

Meme-based cryptocurrency Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) surged 13% in the last 24 hours and its price began to approach the $0.30 mark. What Happened: As of Monday morning at publication, DOGE was trading at $0.2804 and its market cap exceeded $37 billion. The coin recorded a 231.63% uptick in daily trading volume which stood at $3.69 billion.
MARKETS
Benzinga

It's Smart to Be Dumb Money

We’ve all read the stories. First it was GameStop (NYSE: GME) then AMC Entertainment (NYSE: AMC) then other short squeezes that made many an inexperienced retail trader into a millionaire. Then, when DogeCoin blew up and made even less experienced traders even more money (yes, there are losers including me), the investment world nearly pulled its hair out. So-called “dumb” money had beaten “smart” money, yet again. But when the crypto coin Shiba Ibu, another meme coin using dog imagery, rocketed to the moon, I couldn’t help but scold my own little terrier as if she were somehow to blame. To wit, if you invested $100 in SHIB when it was buyable on August 1, 2020, your investment would be worth over $14 million.
RETAIL
Benzinga

Crypto Market Cap Hits $3 Trillion; Avalanche, Loopring, Ethereum At All-Time Highs

The overall market cap of cryptocurrencies crossed the $3-trillion mark on Monday, according to data from CoinGecko. What Happened: The market-leading cryptocurrency Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) hit a three-week high of $66,400, gaining 6% in the last 24 hours. The coin had a daily trading volume of $34 billion at the time of writing and accounted for 43.17% of the crypto market.
STOCKS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Justin Bennett
dailyhodl.com

Crypto Analyst Alex Krüger Predicts Bitcoin Price for End of 2021, Says $1 Million BTC Inevitable in the Long Run

Popular economist and cryptocurrency analyst Alex Krüger is providing an outlook for Bitcoin (BTC) over the coming weeks and months. In a new interview with YouTuber and crypto strategist Scott Melker, Krüger predicts that Bitcoin will eventually hit the $1 million price tag. However, he says the timeframe for the price target is up for grabs.
MARKETS
dailyhodl.com

Crypto Analyst Benjamin Cowen Says Bitcoin Won’t Have Parabolic 2021, Predicts Bull Market Will Extend to 2022

Popular crypto strategist and trader Benjamin Cowen says he believes Bitcoin (BTC) will likely not end 2021 with a bang. In a new strategy session, Cowen tells his 597,000 YouTube subscribers that he thinks Bitcoin is in a massive reaccumulation range. Looking at the big picture, the analyst says Bitcoin has been trading within a wide range between $28,000 and $65,000 for the entire year so far.
MARKETS
bitcoinmagazine.com

What Is Nakamoto Consensus And How Does It Power Bitcoin?

One of Bitcoin’s most unique features is its consensus algorithm, which set the precedent for a Byzantine Fault Tolerant (BFT) peer-to-peer currency system. The most common definition of Bitcoin’s consensus algorithm, more specifically, the definition that most online sources point to, is proof-of-work (PoW), the consensus mechanism that relies on participants solving cryptographic puzzles in order to validate new information. While PoW is a significant part of Bitcoin’s overall consensus model, it does not encompass the entirety of how new blocks are added to the blockchain. Rather, PoW is part of a larger consensus algorithm that is commonly known as “Nakamoto Consensus,” named after the pseudonymous creator of Bitcoin itself. Nakamoto Consensus is what made Bitcoin different from the countless digital currency implementations that came before it, such as DigiCash or b-money. Bitcoin’s unique consensus model allowed it to be the first BFT (Byzantine fault tolerant) system that could scale in an organic way, and thus, set the precedent for subsequent cryptocurrencies that continue to use a variation of Nakamoto Consensus to power their protocols.
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Price Discovery#Cryptocurrency#Btc#K A#Gm#Dm#Pentosh1
Kokomo Perspective

Hot Penny Stocks to Buy Right Now? 3 to Watch Next Week

As we get ready to enter another week of trading penny stocks, investors are excited about how November has gone so far. While it’s hard to say if the rest of the month will be bullish, we do know that there is a lot of bullish sentiment floating around. With Covid cases dropping in many areas of the world, we are seeing a bit of a post-pandemic recovery occurring.
STOCKS
NEWSBTC

How Bitcoin Has Performed Compared To Top Stocks

Bitcoin has grown to become one of the preferred investment options in recent times. Its popularity among investors can be credited to the returns the asset has brought in its decade of existence. It is one of the few assets that has consistently served as a hedge against inflation while bringing massive gains to its holders. Seeing these gains, more investors have wanted a bigger slice of the pie.
STOCKS
cryptoglobe.com

Solana: Crypto Analyst Says $SOL Is Going to $900

On Monday (November 8), as $SOL, the native token of high-performance blockchain Solana, trades above $240, having gone up nearly 16,000% so far in 2021, it is hard to guess how much higher it could go, but one popular feels confident that it is going to $900. According to data...
STOCKS
ambcrypto.com

Here’s why JP Morgan analysts recommend Ethereum over Bitcoin

The rivalry between the top two cryptocurrencies, Bitcoin and Ether, has been messy and long drawn out. And this has presented an omnipresent dilemma for potential investors. While each currency has its own competing qualities, analysts at financial services firm JP Morgan have asserted that investors would be better off holding Ethereum rather than Bitcoin at a time when interest rates are on the rise.
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Bitcoin
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Crypto
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Twitter
Benzinga

Why Bitcoin And Ethereum Are Rising Today

The two largest cryptocurrencies by market cap, Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) and Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH), are surging higher Monday following recent news that Australian regulators have approved a spot ETF using Bitcoin and Ethereum. The Australian Securities and Investments Commision (ASIC) approved spot exchange-traded funds (ETFs) in Bitcoin and Ethereum. The...
MARKETS
Benzinga

Coinbase Stock Runs Into Earnings As Bitcoin, Ethereum Soar: What's Next?

Coinbase Global Inc (NASDAQ:COIN) rallied Monday after breaking up from a four-day consolidation pattern under a resistance area at $345.99. On Nov. 1, Benzinga called for continuation after the stock printed a long-legged doji candlestick and an inside bar pattern, one from which Coinbase broke bullishly later that day. The...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

3 Best Cryptos for First-Time Investors

Check out these three must-have cryptocurrencies for a starter portfolio. Cryptocurrency investments can be risky, so only invest money you can afford to lose and make sure you research any investment carefully. Bigger cryptocurrencies are a better bet for beginner crypto investors. If you're one of the 20% of crypto-curious...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Ethereum Breaks New ATH

Over the past 24 hours, Ethereum's (CRYPTO: ETH) price has risen 3.72% to $4,796.15. This continues its positive trend over the past week where it has experienced a 12.0% gain, moving from $4,291.42 to its current price. As it stands right now, the coin's all-time high is $4,798.49. The chart...
MARKETS
Benzinga

Catching Big Moves In Stocks Like Tesla With The InsiderFinance Platform

Fueled in part by the leveraged trade of participants sharing highly speculative trade ideas on platforms like WallStreetBets, shares of Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) surpassed $1,200 last week. With options order flow tools, some participants were able to quickly pick up on this activity and trade accordingly. One such tool...
STOCKS
dailyhodl.com

Four Altcoins Including Binance Coin and Avalanche Primed To Hit the Stratosphere, According to Popular Crypto Analyst

A widely followed crypto analyst and trader says epic rallies are on the horizon for Binance Coin (BNB), Avalanche (AVAX) and two more altcoins. Pseudonymous trader Smart Contracter tells his 178,800 Twitter followers that he believes BNB, the utility token of crypto exchange Binance, is in the midst of an uptrend that can push the price of the altcoin to as high as $1,200.
MARKETS
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
16K+
Followers
84K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy