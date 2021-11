The average price of a house inside Midland County has never been more expensive, according to the Texas A&M Real Estate Center. The center showed that even while inventory increased to the highest number since January, the average price set a record for the second-straight month. A&M reports an average price of $384,140 in September. That was more than $12,000 higher than the average in August and an increase of more than $34,000 compared to the average in September 2020.

MIDLAND COUNTY, TX ・ 11 DAYS AGO