US Markit Manufacturing PMI edged lower in October. US Dollar Index stays in a consolidation phase above 94.00. The economic activity in the US manufacturing sector continued to expand in October, albeit at a slightly slower pace than it did in September, with IHS Markit's Manufacturing PMI declining to 58.4 (final) from 60.7. This reading fell short of the flash estimate and the market expectation of 59.2.

ECONOMY ・ 7 DAYS AGO