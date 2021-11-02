CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
RBA abandons yield curve control, hints on earlier hike

By ActionForex.com
actionforex.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRBA kept cash rate target unchanged at 0.10% as widely expected today. The asset purchase program, however, will continue at AUD 4B per week until at least February 2022. However, without much surprise, it...

www.actionforex.com

Comments / 0

Related
poundsterlingforecast.com

GBP AUD After RBA Ditches Yield Control Program

The GBP AUD exchange rate surged higher by 0.70% on Tuesday after the latest Reserve Bank of Australia interest rate meeting. The RBA decided to abandon their defence of the 0.1% bond yield which led to an eye-watering bond market rally last week. Despite the obvious backtracking on inflation, the bank remained stubborn on interest rates.
BUSINESS
Forbes

Yield Curve Inverts At The Long End, Are Economic Risks Coming?

In recent days, the year on 30-year Treasuries has dipped just slightly below the yield on 20-year Treasuries. This is also consistent with a broad flattening of the yield curve since March 2021. The yield curve does still generally maintain an upward slope today, so is still some way from...
ECONOMY
DailyFx

Gold Prices Eye NFP Report After FOMC Steepens Yield Curve, Drags USD

Gold, XAU/USD, Fed, Yield Curve, NFP Jobs Report – Talking Points. Gold prices reacted to the upside following the Fed’s taper announcement. Bullion traders eye Friday’s non-farm payrolls report for next directional move. XAU/USD faces confluent resistance from key moving averages. Gold prices moved higher following the Federal Reserve’s interest...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rba#Inflation#Gdp#Government Bonds
FXStreet.com

Fitch Ratings: RBA’s policy recalibration signals inflation risk, 2023 rate hike

According to the US-based Fitch Ratings, the Reserve Bank of Australia’s (RBA) monetary policy tweak in November keeps the 2023 rate hike expectations intact amid the looming inflation risk. Key quotes. “The RBA has indicated it will not raise the cash rate until inflation is sustainably within its 2%-3% target...
BUSINESS
actionforex.com

RBA Review – Ending Yield Curve Control and Pushed Forward First Rate Hike to 2023

The RBA tilted modestly to the hawkish side by formally ending the yield curve control and adjusting its forward guidance on the first rate hike. Policymakers remained optimistic over the economic outlook and were not very concerned about inflation. Aussie plunged as Governor Philip Lowe indicated that a lift-off in 2022 was “extremely unlikely”. The focus has now turned to the updated economic projections due this Friday.
BUSINESS
FXStreet.com

RBA jettisons yield curve control but continues to resist market pressure

Overview: The third record close of the S&P 500 failed to lift the Asia Pacific and European shares today. In Asia, the large bourses fell, except South Korea, which rallied a little more than 1%. Europe's Stoxx 600 is threatening to snap a three-day advance, while US index futures are soft. The US 10-year yield is firm, around 1.56%. European bonds are rallying. Peripheral yields are off 8-9 bp, while core rates are 3-5 lower. The Reserve Bank of Australia formally abandoned its yield-curve control, and the local debt market was quiet, but the Australian dollar is selling off and dragging the other dollar-bloc currencies lower. Only the yen, among the majors, is gaining on the greenback. Emerging market currencies are faring better, led by Asian currencies and most central and eastern European currencies. The JP Morgan Emerging Market Currency Index is rising for the first time in five sessions. Gold continues to consolidate within the range set before the weekend (~$1771-$1801) but is a bit softer on the day. Oil prices are firm, and the December WTI contract is at the upper end of the $80-$85 range that has prevailed since mid-October. Copper initially moved higher but reversed lower, and a break of $432 could signal another two percent decline.
WORLD
investing.com

RBA Drops Yield Target, Signals It’s Open to Earlier Rate Hikes

(Bloomberg) -- The Reserve Bank of Australia bowed to market pressure Tuesday, abandoning a bond-yield target and signaling it’s open to raising interest rates earlier than its previous 2024 guidance following a quickening of inflation. The decision to scrap the 0.1% yield target on the April 2024 security comes after...
BUSINESS
FXStreet.com

Breaking: RBA leaves OCR unchanged at 0.10%, abandons yield target

The Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) board members announced no changes to the official cash rate (OCR), leaving it at a record low of 0.10% during their November monetary policy meeting. The board decided to discontinue the target of 10 basis points for the April 2024 Australian government bond. The...
MARKETS
FXStreet.com

RBA’s Lowe: Effectiveness of yield target as a monetary policy tool declined

The Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) Governor Phillip Lowe said the following in the press conference, following the central bank’s monetary policy decision announced earlier this Tuesday. Key quotes. The yield target has been effective and has supported the recovery of the Australian economy. But its effectiveness as a monetary...
BUSINESS
FXStreet.com

RBA’s Lowe: Market pricing for early rate hikes extremely unlikely

Flowing in from the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) Governor Phillip Lowe, as he expresses his take on the rate hike expectations and rising price pressures. Markets have over reacted to recent inflation data. Got to be sure inflation will be sustainably in 2-3% target, market pricing of early 2022...
BUSINESS
CNBC

Australia's central bank loses yield control as bonds melt down

The Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) again declined to defend its 0.1% target for the key April 2024 bond, even though its yield was all the way up at 0.58%. The yield sky-rocketed to 0.75% while yields on three-year bonds recorded their biggest monthly increase since 1994. All eyes were...
ECONOMY
actionforex.com

Markets expect earlier RBA rate hike as it let yield surge

Australian bond yields surge sharply today after RBA skipped the asset purchases to defend the 0.10% April 2024 yield target. Yield on April 2024 AGS more than doubled to above 0.5%. Meanwhile, 3-year AGS yield extended recent rally and accelerated to as high as 1.19%. The development prompted speculations that...
BUSINESS
FXStreet.com

AUD/USD bounces-back above 0.75 amid rising bets of earlier RBA rate hike

AUD/USD recaptures 0.7500 amid hawkish RBA expectations. Leading Australian banks bring forward their RBA rate hike calls. The aussie April 2024 yields jump, focus shifts to the US Q3 GDP release. AUD/USD is staging a decent comeback above 0.7500, in a turnaround from daily lows of 0.7480, as the investors...
MARKETS

