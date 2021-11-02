CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

No Recession In 2022—But Watch Out In 2023

By Bill Conerly
Forbes
Forbes
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

A recession will come to the United States economy, but not in 2022. Federal Reserve policy will lead to more business cycles, which many businesses are not well prepared for. The downturn won’t come in 2022, but could arrive as early as 2023. If the Fed avoids recession in 2023, then...

www.forbes.com

Comments / 0

Related
Forbes

What Is Inflation, And Why Does It Matter?

Inflation is the rate at which prices for goods and services rise in an economy. It refers to the decline of purchasing power of a given currency. So, over time, the dollar, for example, holds less value. Economists generally agree that inflation is neither inherently good nor bad. Often, it’s...
BUSINESS
AFP

Top Fed official says US rate hike could come by the end of 2022

The US economy may be ready for the Federal Reserve to raise its benchmark borrowing rate by the end of next year, the central bank's Vice Chair Richard Clarida said Monday. "While we are clearly a ways away from considering raising interest rates," Clarida said he believes the "necessary conditions for raising the target range for the federal funds rate will have been met by year-end 2022."
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ford Europe
kitco.com

Are we on course for a full blown recession by 2023?

The Fed has announced that it will begin tapering later this month. Disclaimer: The content on this website, including, without limitation, news, videos, interviews and commentaries, is provided by Kitco Metals Inc. ("Kitco") for informational purposes only and is not intended as any form of advice, whether legal, accounting, investment, financial or tax advice. Therefore, it cannot be relied upon as such. Should you require such advice, contact a licensed professional. The content provided herein is provided on an "as is" basis without any warranty of any kind, whether express or implied and your use of the information provided in said content is entirely at your own risk. In no event will Kitco be held liable for any indirect, special, incidental, or consequential damages arising out of the use of the content on this website.
ECONOMY
Daily Californian

Can Bitcoin Survive a Recession?

The COVID-19 pandemic has impacted many people and businesses globally. In the beginning, this pandemic battered the economy while crashing global markets. And Bitcoin wasn’t an exception. Perhaps, this is visible from the price of this virtual currency that sunk to $4,100 at some point, its worst value since March 2019. However, this virtual currency recovered to around $6,600 when the stock improved too.
CURRENCIES
KTLA

U.S. employers shrugged off COVID-19 and stepped up hiring, labor department report shows

America’s employers accelerated their hiring last month, adding a solid 531,000 jobs, the most since July and a sign that the recovery from the pandemic recession is overcoming a virus-induced slowdown. Friday’s report from the Labor Department also showed that the unemployment rate fell to 4.6% last month from 4.8% in September. That is a comparatively low […]
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Unemployment Benefits
NewsBreak
Federal Reserve
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Unemployment
Housing Wire

When will we see the next housing recession?

Economic cycles are like serial killers on a Netflix show: they leave clues to get caught. Interpreting these clues gives you the ability to see when the economy is in recovery and when things are about to go into recession. My job as a data analyst is to provide the map you need to follow these clues, specifically as they relate to housing.
BUSINESS
Forbes

How Worried Should We Be About Inflation?

High inflation is making the news, and many people are worried. On the one hand, rising prices are taking a bigger bite out of families’ wallets than they did in recent years. On the other hand, price spikes are concentrated in a few items and may prove temporary. Workers, especially low-income ones, have also seen strong wage gains that outpace price increases, so their overall standards of living are still improving. Rather than worrying about temporary, limited price spikes, policymakers should focus on keeping the labor market recovery on track, while reducing the costs of important goods and services such as health care and housing that are still unaffordable, even if they are not becoming more costly right now.
BUSINESS
FOX40

Quarles to leave Fed’s board, giving Biden another slot

Randal Quarles announced Monday that he will resign from the Federal Reserve's Board of Governors at the end of the year after completing a four-year term as its top bank regulator, opening up another vacancy on the Fed's influential board for President Joe Biden to fill.
POLITICS
Tidewater News

Chinese Defector Reveals COVID Origin

Today, we proceed our dialogue of the COVID-19 pandemic and its origin with an interesting visitor who has been a pacesetter exposing the corruption and fraud with respect to the origin of the virus. Li-Meng Yan is each an M.D. and Ph.D., with particular coaching in coronaviruses. She escaped from China’s affect whereas in Hong Kong to the United States to warn us of what she believes is a large cover-up.
SCIENCE
IBTimes

Fourth Stimulus Check Update: New Checks Coming in November? Status Of Next Direct Payments

Some have continued to hold out hope that a fourth stimulus check could be on the way, as rising costs due to inflation lead to more struggles for families that still have yet to recover from the COVID-19 Pandemic. However, even as Congress moves to pass other legislation which provides other relief and aid to the country, a direct payment is not in cards—and no one should expect to see a check deposited in their accounts in November.
BUSINESS
hngn.com

Biden Administration Weighing the Shutting Down of a Michigan Oil Pipeline as Winter Nears

The Biden administration is contemplating on shutting down a Michigan pipeline, a move that opponents fervently critized. According to a recently published article in MSN News, the government has yet to make a decision on Line 5; authorities were collecting materials just to offer a complete picture of the issue. The Biden administration is also weighing in to shut down the pipeline.
MICHIGAN STATE
Forbes

Forbes

284K+
Followers
82K+
Post
202M+
Views
ABOUT

The world’s leading voice for entrepreneurial success and free enterprise.

 https://www.forbes.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy