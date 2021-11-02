Eurozone PMI manufacturing finalized at 58.3, worsening supply chain situation

The Australian dollar is in positive territory at the start of the week and has punched above the 74 level. AUD/USD is currently trading at 0.7424, up 0.34% on the day. The RBA was in the headlines for much of the week, and investors were all ears as the RBA released its quarterly policy statement on Friday. The bank sounded guardedly optimistic about the economy, saying that it expected wage growth to hit 3% and inflation to reach 2.5% by the end of 2023. As for what investors were most interested in, the bank stuck to its projection that it wouldn’t raise interest rates prior to 2024.

BUSINESS ・ 9 HOURS AGO