Eurozone PMI manufacturing finalized at 58.3, worsening supply chain situation

By ActionForex.com
actionforex.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEurozone PMI Manufacturing was finalized at 58.3 in October, slightly down from September’s 58.6. But that’s still the lowest level since February. Readings of individual states remained generally strong: Netherlands at 62.5, Ireland at 62.1, Italy at 61.1, Austria at 60.0, Greece at 58.9, Germany at 57.8. Spain at 57.4, France...

www.actionforex.com

Comments / 0

