Sports evolve. It wasn't that long ago that mountain bikers were riding lightweight cross-country bikes on most trails. They favored weight savings over downhill performance. Today we ride longer-travel suspension bikes because even though they're heavier, they're efficient at pedaling and they rip on the downhills. A similar shift is happening with backcountry skiing. It's now possible to skin uphill with simple ball-and-socket "tech" bindings and then descend with shock-absorbent alpine bindings, without changing skis. Thanks to that, plus burlier AT boots and skis that are just lightweight enough for the skin track, we've gained climbing efficiency and downhill performance—weight be damned. This is freeing. Now, as long as you aren't chasing lithe ski mountaineers uphill, you can ski in-bounds and out on a single setup without compromising on the thrill of the descent.

