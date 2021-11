Odessa Parks and Recreation is hosting "Fun Fall '21" this Saturday Night. This free fun family event will take place at McKinney Park off I-20 in Odessa. The night will be full of entertainment for the entire family. The first act will start at 6:30pm. You will want to get out there early, Odessa Parks and Recreation will be giving out free bicycle helmets (while supplies last). You also want to get out early to make sure you get a great spot for the show. Feel free to bring lawn chair and blankets. There will be food trucks at the park that night. You can enjoy treats from Tasty Bones Rolling Kitchen, Sweet Traveler Patisserie, and El Tigre Birrieria.

ODESSA, TX ・ 17 DAYS AGO