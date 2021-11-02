CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environmental Organization Submits Request for The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency to Take Over Carson Hydrogen Sulfide Chemical Leak Investigation

By Coalition For A Safe Environment
kentuckytoday.com
 6 days ago

Press Conference will be held on Wednesday, November 3. LOS ANGELES, Calif., Nov. 2, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — The Coalition For A Safe Environment a 20-year old non-profit environmental justice organization headquartered in Wilmington, California after conducting its own independent investigation of potential sources of the toxic Hydrogen Sulfide Gas Leak...

www.kentuckytoday.com

