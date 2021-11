Ed Sheeran is loved by many and apparently, he's established a pen pal-esque relationship with Eminem over a shared hobby of collecting cassette tapes. According to HipHopDX on Monday (October 25th), Ed, who has collabed with Em on songs like “River,” “Those Kinda Nights” and “Remember The Name,” said during an episode of Later… With Jools Holland, “I collect cassettes and I’ve got Ray Charles and Stevie Wonder, and they are quite difficult to find. The only person I know who collects the same is Eminem. He collects cassettes—that’s his thing. He loves collecting. He is avid at going to find them. We have started having this… it’s like a very cool pen pal thing.”

CELEBRITIES ・ 14 DAYS AGO