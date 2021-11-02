Remote service: The new paradigm for biopharma manufacturing

Almost every person has become accustomed to self-service in some form since Covid-19 hit, especially for accessing healthcare. But how good is this care when humans are taken out of the equation? When done right, AI and automation solutions can maintain – if not, improve – patient/member engagement by delivering a more proactive care approach, improving direct communication between them and their payer or provider, and much more. For healthcare organizations, the ability to create faster, smarter, and more connected communications processes and workflows often leads to cost savings and operational efficiencies.

HEALTH ・ 5 DAYS AGO