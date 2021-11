The San Francisco 49ers will meet the Chicago Bears in Week 8 of NFL action on Sunday from Soldier Field. The 49ers come into this matchup on a four-game losing streak after falling to the Colts 30-18 last Sunday. This will be a perfect rebound game if Jimmy Garoppolo can get back to his winning ways, if not it’s Trey Lance time. Meanwhile, the Bears have won two of their last three home games but the offense struggled against the Bucs last week by only putting up three points. They will need to see more out of Justin Field if they want to compete.

NFL ・ 8 DAYS AGO