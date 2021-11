The run-up to the Grand Slam number and the final GOAT title continues to make noise and both fans and insiders are wondering who will end their career with the most Slam titles among the Big Three. Currently Roger Federer, Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal are at 20 but while for the Swiss it seems really difficult to be able to move from this figure, the other two have a great chance in 2022.

TENNIS ・ 2 DAYS AGO