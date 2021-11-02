Read full article on original website
Related
Buffalo Bills Reveal New Damar Hamlin Health Update
The Buffalo Bills released an update on Damar Hamlin’s health situation on Tuesday afternoon. The safety was transported to the UC Medical Center on Monday after suffering cardiac arrest during a Monday Night Football game. “Damar Hamlin spent last night in the intensive care unit and remains there today...
Damar Hamlin’s family ‘frustrated’ by backlash against Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapse
Damar Hamlin’s family is “frustrated” by backlash against the Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapsing and going into cardiac arrest during a game.Wide receiver Tee Higgins was the player tacked by the Buffalo Bills safety before he suffered the shocking medical emergency during the game on Monday night.Hamlin, 24, remains in critical condition at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center and the NFL suspended the game.Hamlin’s friend and marketing representative Jordon Rooney told CNN that Higgins has reached out to the family directly and that both of Hamlin’s parents are “frustrated with backlash towards Tee Higgins.”“Tee has reached...
Tee Higgins sends heartbreaking message to Damar Hamlin after routine tackle at Buffalo Bills game saw him collapse
CINCINNATI Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins sent a heartbreaking message to Damar Hamlin after a routine tackle during a Buffalo Bills game led to a scary injury. Hamlin collapsed on the field during the Bills game leaving players and coaches from both teams visibly shaken. “My prayers and thoughts go...
Former NFL Star Dies Suddenly
Former and current members of the NFL family are offering condolences after former lineman Uche Nwaneri was found dead late last week at his wife's home. According to TMZ, Uche Nwaneri was found dead inside the home after police received a call that the six-foot-four man had collapsed inside a bedroom. First responders were unable to revive Nwaneri.
NFL Legend Dies
National Football League legend Art McNally, an official who was known as the "father of instant replay," has died at the age of 97, according to CNN. McNally died on Sunday at a hospital in Pennsylvania of natural causes, according to the reports.
With or without Jalen Hurts, Eagles look to secure top seed vs. Giants
The Philadelphia Eagles hope the third time is the charm as they once again try to lock up the No.
Sports
HAYS — Both the East Wilkes and North Wilkes girls’ basketball teams started out slow in Friday evening’s 2022 finale. […]Both the Forbush and Starmount girls basketball teams tested themselves in a pair of holiday tournaments late last week. […]Both the Forbush and Starmount girls basketball teams tested themselves in a pair of holiday tournaments late last week. […]East Wilkes, Forbush and Starmount boy’s basketball teams all hit the road for holiday tournaments last week and had varying results in their respective games. […]EAST BEND — Kamen Smith fulfilled a dream of playing college football last Wednesday morning when he...
