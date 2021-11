Infrastructure week, finally! Both chambers of Congress have passed a bipartisan infrastructure deal (known to many around D.C. as BIF) to provide a trillion dollars over the next five years to fix crumbling roads and bridges, expand access to broadband, and invest in clean energy, transit and other public works. President Biden signs the bill into law this week, and his administration will go on the road to sell it to the public.

