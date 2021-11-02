CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

Carole Baskin suing Netflix for featuring her in Tiger King 2 trailer without permission

By Tina Campbell
newschain
newschain
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dybCC_0ck0CmFg00

Carole Baskin has launched a lawsuit against Netflix for using footage of her in the trailer for Tiger King season 2.

The Big Cat Rescue owner, 60, and her husband, Howard Baskin, filed papers in Florida Federal Court on November 1 saying that they only signed appearance release forms for the first series of the hit docu-series.

They allege that any subsequent use of footage of them is a breach of contract by Netflix and Royal Goode Productions.

Papers obtained by The Independent read: “Understanding that the Appearance Releases limited Royal Goode Productions’ use of the footage of the Baskins and Big Cat Rescue to the single, initial documentary motion picture, the Baskins believed that any sequel – though odious – would not include any of their footage.”

They have called for all footage of them in Tiger King 2 to be removed and for their case to be heard in court.

The Baskins were unhappy at the way that they and Big Cat Rescue were portrayed in the first series, particularly around claims that Carole was involved in the disappearance of her first husband, Don Lewis.

Raising this issue again in their filing, they described their portrayal as “particularly harsh and unfair”.

Adding: “Perhaps most pernicious is the overarching implication in Tiger King that Carole Baskin was involved in the disappearance of her first husband in 1997.”

Netflix released a trailer last week for the new series which is due to launch globally on Novemer 17.

An official synopsis of the series reads: “With Joe Exotic behind bars and Carole Baskin closing in on ownership of his disreputable zoo, the Emmy-nominated saga continues its twisted course with Tiger King 2 as newfound revelations emerge on the motivations, backstories, and secrets of America’s most notorious big cat owners.

“Old enemies and frenemies, including Jeff Lowe, Tim Stark, Allen Glover, and James Garretson, return for another season of murder, mayhem, and madness. Thought you knew the whole story? Just you wait.”

Following the announcement of a second chapter, Carole was quick to distance herself from it, writing on Instagram: “I don’t know how they put out a Tiger King 2 when Joe Schreibvogel’s [aka Joe Exotic] in jail and I’m refusing to be played again.

“Rebecca Chaiklin [co-director of Tiger King] said she wanted to ‘clear the air’ about what they did to me in Tiger King. I told her to lose my number. There is no explanation for such a betrayal and false portrayal.”

She is set to star in her own series, Carole Baskin: Cage Fight, on discovery+ this month, exploring the mistreatment of animals at Joe Exotic’s former zoo.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
James Garretson
Person
Carole Baskin
Person
Joe Exotic
Collider

'True Story' Trailer: Kevin Hart and Wesley Snipes Play Estranged Brothers in Netflix Drama Series

Netflix has released the official trailer for their upcoming limited series, True Story, which will star Kevin Hart (Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle) and Wesley Snipes (Blade). True Story will be centered around a comedian named Kid (Hart) as he stops for performances in his hometown of Philadelphia and attempts to reconnect with his older brother, Carlton (Snipes). Upon his very first night back in town, things go awry for Kid and threaten to tear down the life that he has built as he is tested both morally and emotionally over the seven-episode series.
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Madness#Florida Federal Court#The Independent#Royal Goode Productions#Novemer 17
rolling out

Idris Elba cut this from his diet to stay slim

Idris Elba quit drinking beer to stay slim. The 49-year-old actor’s boozing habits have changed as he’s got older because supping pints became “not so kind on the belly,” so he sticks to spirits and mixers these days. “Back in the day I was very into beer drinking but as...
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Beloved Actor Dies of COVID-19 at 73

Indian actor Yusuf Hussain has passed away at the age of 73 after contracting COVID-19. The Tribune India reports that Hussain, best known for his roles in Dhoom 2, Raees, and Road to Sangam passed away on Saturday at Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai. His son-in-law, filmmaker Hansal Mehta, who is...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Popculture

Popular and Grammy-Nominated Singer Dead at 26 After Plane Crash

Brazilian singer Marília Mendonça was died in a plane crash, her representatives confirmed in a statement on her Instagram page. She was 26. Four other people died in the crash, which remains under investigation. Mendonça was on her way to perform in Caratinga. The plane crashed in the state of...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Cats
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Instagram
fame10.com

Report: GH Cast Members Set To Exit Soap Over New Health Mandate

Rumors are flying that General Hospital (GH) is poised to announce the departure of one or more key cast members. According to entertainment insiders who’ve fanned the flames of speculation online, actors Ingo Rademacher (who plays Jasper Jacks) and Steve Burton (who plays Jason Morgan) are preparing to exit the soap.
TV SERIES
Popculture

'Yellowstone': Cole Hauser's Dad Was Also a Well-Known Star

Before he earned crowds of new fans with his role as Rip Wheeler on Paramount Network's Yellowstone, stardom was already prominent in Cole Hauser's family. The actor is the son of Gerald Dwight "Wings" Hauser, the beloved actor and director who earned a cult following for his roles in beloved action films like A Soldier's Story and Tough Guys Don't Dance, his supporting role in the latter film even earning him an Independent Spirit Award nomination. For Hauser, however, Wings was just "dad."
THEATER & DANCE
The Hollywood Reporter

Dorothy Steel, Actress in ‘Black Panther,’ Dies at 95

Dorothy Steel, an actress in Black Panther, has died. She was 95. Steel’s agent Cindy Butler shared the news via an announcement on Facebook, writing that Steel died Friday morning at her home in Detroit. “Thank you Ms. Dorothy for giving me the opportunity to ride this wave with you,” wrote Butler. “Thank you for all the Casting Directors who hired Ms. Dorothy. Thank you to the world for loving on her from afar. I received calls from all over the world wanting to interview or do a Bio pic of her life. She was very selective.” Steel was born in 1926 and did...
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Jay-Z and Beyoncé Turn Heads at ‘The Harder They Fall’ LA Premiere with Jonathan Majors, Regina King and Jeymes Samuel

Variety cover star Jeymes Samuel could not have been more ready for his big moment. The writer, director, producer and composer was suited and booted as he stepped onto the bright blue carpet for the Los Angeles launch of his wild Western “The Harder They Fall” on Wednesday night at the Shrine Auditorium. Since the movie presents a fresh take on the dusty genre, the dress code was super fly. Samuel, stars Jonathan Majors, Regina King and Deon Cole, and the film’s producer Shawn ‘Jay-Z’ Carter went for an “all Black everything” moment, all showing up swagged-out in head to toe...
MOVIES
newschain

newschain

44K+
Followers
100K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy