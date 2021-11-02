Carole Baskin suing Netflix for featuring her in Tiger King 2 trailer without permission

Carole Baskin has launched a lawsuit against Netflix for using footage of her in the trailer for Tiger King season 2.

The Big Cat Rescue owner, 60, and her husband, Howard Baskin, filed papers in Florida Federal Court on November 1 saying that they only signed appearance release forms for the first series of the hit docu-series.

They allege that any subsequent use of footage of them is a breach of contract by Netflix and Royal Goode Productions.

Papers obtained by The Independent read: “Understanding that the Appearance Releases limited Royal Goode Productions’ use of the footage of the Baskins and Big Cat Rescue to the single, initial documentary motion picture, the Baskins believed that any sequel – though odious – would not include any of their footage.”

They have called for all footage of them in Tiger King 2 to be removed and for their case to be heard in court.

The Baskins were unhappy at the way that they and Big Cat Rescue were portrayed in the first series, particularly around claims that Carole was involved in the disappearance of her first husband, Don Lewis.

Raising this issue again in their filing, they described their portrayal as “particularly harsh and unfair”.

Adding: “Perhaps most pernicious is the overarching implication in Tiger King that Carole Baskin was involved in the disappearance of her first husband in 1997.”

Netflix released a trailer last week for the new series which is due to launch globally on Novemer 17.

An official synopsis of the series reads: “With Joe Exotic behind bars and Carole Baskin closing in on ownership of his disreputable zoo, the Emmy-nominated saga continues its twisted course with Tiger King 2 as newfound revelations emerge on the motivations, backstories, and secrets of America’s most notorious big cat owners.

“Old enemies and frenemies, including Jeff Lowe, Tim Stark, Allen Glover, and James Garretson, return for another season of murder, mayhem, and madness. Thought you knew the whole story? Just you wait.”

Following the announcement of a second chapter, Carole was quick to distance herself from it, writing on Instagram: “I don’t know how they put out a Tiger King 2 when Joe Schreibvogel’s [aka Joe Exotic] in jail and I’m refusing to be played again.

“Rebecca Chaiklin [co-director of Tiger King] said she wanted to ‘clear the air’ about what they did to me in Tiger King. I told her to lose my number. There is no explanation for such a betrayal and false portrayal.”

She is set to star in her own series, Carole Baskin: Cage Fight, on discovery+ this month, exploring the mistreatment of animals at Joe Exotic’s former zoo.