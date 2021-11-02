CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Antigo, WI

Manhunt underway for Antigo homicide suspect

By Shereen Siewert
WausauPilot
WausauPilot
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KYKA4_0ck0Cf4b00

Wausau Pilot & Review

A manhunt is underway for a man suspected in an Antigo stabbing death who was last reported seen in the Waukesha area.

Derek Goplin, 38, is being sought as a person of interest in connection with the death. Officers discovered the victim during a Monday morning welfare check at an Antigo home.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HwK7T_0ck0Cf4b00
Derek Goplin

The name, age and gender of the victim has not yet been release.

Goplin is described as a white man about 5’11” tall weighing about 150 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing jeans, black shoes and a dark green camouflage coat over a red hooded sweatshirt. He was also wearing a beanie hat that was either green or brown, police said in a news release.

Antigo police say they are also trying to locate Goplin’s red 2016 Ford Explorer with a license plate of RANDYR. Anyone who spots Goplin should not approach him but instead call 911. Police say he could have a knife and has allegedly been known to carry a firearm.

Antigo Police Capt. Daniel Duley said the Marathon County Sheriff’s Department is assisting in the investigation, along with the Wisconsin Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation and State Crime Lab, among others.

This is a developing story.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TVGHX_0ck0Cf4b00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jY2O8_0ck0Cf4b00

Comments / 0

Related
WausauPilot

Police: 2 officers shot at Wauwatosa hotel, suspect arrested

WAUWATOSA, Wis. (AP) — A shooter wounded two officers as they investigated a report of shots fired inside a Wisconsin hotel, police said. The officers responded Saturday night to the Radisson Hotel, Wauwatosa police said in a news release. Witnesses and guests told the officers that gunshots had come from...
WAUWATOSA, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Antigo, WI
Crime & Safety
City
Antigo, WI
Wausau, WI
Crime & Safety
City
Wausau, WI
City
Waukesha, WI
Local
Wisconsin Crime & Safety
WausauPilot

1 dead, several injured in Portage Co. crash

One person died and four people were injured in a two-vehicle crash Saturday afternoon in Portage County, officials said Thursday. The crash was reported at about 12:30 p.m. Saturday on County Hwy. J near 9th Street in the town of Stockton. Portage County Sheriff’s deputies, Portage County Ambulance, Stockton Fire...
PORTAGE COUNTY, WI
WausauPilot

EXPLAINER: Rittenhouse attorneys spar over victim depictions

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Attorneys spent the first week of Kyle Rittenhouse’s murder trial sparring over who provoked whom, with prosecutors portraying the Illinois teenager as the aggressor and the defense working to show that the men he shot had threatened him. The stakes are enormous as jurors weigh whether...
MADISON, WI
WausauPilot

Witnesses: 1st victim threatened Rittenhouse, lunged for gun

KENOSHA, Wis. (AP) — The rapid sequence in which Kyle Rittenhouse shot three men on the streets of Kenosha was set off by the confrontational behavior of the first man, who threatened to kill Rittenhouse and others in his group and later grabbed for the 17-year-old’s weapon right before he was shot, witnesses testified.
KENOSHA, WI
WausauPilot

Detective: Rittenhouse shouted ‘Friendly!’ to pursuer

KENOSHA, Wis. (AP) — Kyle Rittenhouse shouted “Friendly! Friendly! Friendly!” as he was being chased by a man he eventually shot to death during street protests against racial injustice, a police detective testified — in a confrontation the defense portrayed as “the classic ambush.”. Video took center stage Wednesday in...
KENOSHA, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Manhunt#Police#Wausau Pilot Review A#Randyr#Antigo Police Capt
WausauPilot

At least 1 injured in Hwy. K crash near Merrill

At least one person is injured in a two-vehicle cash Wednesday morning near Merrill. The crash was reported at about 10:40 a.m. at N206 Hwy. K near Merrill and emergency crews were routed to the scene. Both lanes of Hwy. K are blocked as of 10: 57 a.m. Initial emergency...
MERRILL, WI
WausauPilot

Wausau area obituaries November 5, 2021

Daniel Harold Fritzel, 78, of Wausau, WI, went home to rest in the loving arms of Jesus on Sunday, October 24, 2021. Dan was born on June 28, 1943, in Iowa Falls, IA to John and Anna Fritzel (Janssen). After graduating high school, he went on to study at DeVry Technical Institute in Chicago and worked in various information technology roles at IBM, Memorex, Emmons, and several local business establishments, eventually founding his own company in 1986, Fritzel’s Business Equipment, in Wausau.
WAUSAU, WI
WausauPilot

COVID-19 testing events to be held in Wausau

WAUSAU – The Marathon County Health Department and Wisconsin National Guard will host free COVID-19 testing on select Thursdays in November and select Thursdays and Saturdays in December at East Gate Hall in Marathon Park, 801 Garfield Ave., Wausau. The testing events will provide PCR nasal swab testing to Wisconsin...
WAUSAU, WI
WausauPilot

WausauPilot

Wausau, WI
9K+
Followers
9K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Wausau Pilot & Review is an independent, 501c3 nonprofit newsroom devoted to educating the public about crucial issues in central Wisconsin with a special focus on public policy and quality of life issues. We deliver in-depth reporting and analysis that improves local decision-making. We seek to expand civic engagement to foster a vibrant, inclusive, and interdependent community.

 https://www.wausaupilotandreview.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy