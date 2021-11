Some dogs are smarter than others, and a new study finds that dogs who learn the names of their toys will tilt their heads upon hearing their owners requesting a toy. Study co-author Shany Dror says only the smartest dogs they looked at could learn the names of multiple toys and exhibited the head tilt when their owners asked for a toy by name, suggesting there’s an association between head-tilting and “processing relevant and meaningful stimuli.” The experts say we still do not have a full understanding as to why or when head-tilting in dogs takes place, but that a study like this is the first step in the direction of showing how the behavior could be related to the presence of “meaningful and salient auditory stimuli for the dog.”

PETS ・ 11 DAYS AGO