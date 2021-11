In his latest column, IPA president Julian Douglas discusses how the ad industry can help solve recruitment issues in hospitality. The hospitality industry is the UK’s fourth biggest employer. But it is experiencing chronic worker shortages, with over 188,000 hospitality vacancies. You might have noticed this if you’ve found your favorite lunch spot isn’t open of late. Research shows only one in five adults in the UK would consider a job in hospitality, and only two in five would recommend a job in hospitality to others.

INDUSTRY ・ 8 HOURS AGO