CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Got $5,000? This Growth Stock Could Triple Before 2026

By Alex Carchidi
The Motley Fool
The Motley Fool
 6 days ago
  • Steady and profitable growth can make for big returns over time.
  • Rising market shares and rising gross margins are both highly positive signs.
  • Having a plethora of pipeline projects isn't always necessary to secure future revenue growth.

While you've probably never heard of it, BioDelivery Sciences International (NASDAQ:BDSI) is an expert at acquiring and commercializing technologies and therapies for severe pain. With a trio of drugs on the market and a patented slow-release biofilm technology for administering them, BDSI is both profitable and growing.

As growth investors everywhere know, that isn't always enough to drive a stock to triple, so let's take a closer look at whether this company has what it takes to be worth a $5,000 investment.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12kP3G_0ck0BtDk00
Image source: Getty Images.

Rising market shares and new products

BDSI's main product is an opioid drug for chronic severe pain called Belbuca. Rather than being in the form of a pill, Belbuca is administered by a small slowly dissolving film that patients keep in their cheek. That's advantageous, as the formulation provides more consistent pain relief over time. It's also harder to abuse and thus easier for physicians to prescribe.

So far, Belbuca has been successful in capturing more and more of the market for long-acting opioids, and it currently has a 4.7% share. It's also BDSI's biggest moneymaker, bringing in $136.1 million out of its $156.5 million in total revenue during 2020. Still, Belbuca isn't exactly making the company money hand over fist, as its quarterly revenue only grew by 13.3% year over year as of the second quarter.

While that's unlikely to change anytime soon, on Sept. 9 of this year, it acquired the rights to Elyxyb, a drug for acute migraine pain, for $15 million. It plans to launch Elyxyb in the first quarter of next year, which will catalyze further revenue growth throughout the rest of 2022 and beyond.

Therefore, even with its somewhat slow pace of revenue growth at the moment, it looks like BioDelivery has enough going on to have a shot at exploding in value. Let's get down to the specifics.

Why this stock might be worth your $5,000

To triple in value over the next four years, BDSI would need to increase its market cap from where it is now, around $408 million, to reach a value of around $1.22 billion. To figure out if that's a realistic number, let's assume that the company's 2021 earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) will hit $50 million, which is at the high end of management's expectations. That would mean its EBITDA would be growing at roughly 23.5% from 2020, which is on the faster side of a moderate pace.

If we assume that at least the same rate of growth can continue, which is reasonable because BDSI's gross margin and revenue are both increasing over time, it could be making nearly $100 million in annual EBITDA by 2026. Once we account for interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization, it works out to be in the ballpark of $63.3 million in earnings. At its current valuation with a trailing price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of around 13, that'd make its market cap land at around $823 million, which is more than double its worth today.

So, if things largely stay the same with BDSI's business, it's on track to be a winner for investors over the next few years, even if it probably won't triple in value.

A note of caution

In my view, BDSI's stock has a solid chance of at least doubling, but there is an issue that you should be aware of.

For a small biotechnology company, it has disclosed very little about its opportunities for long-term growth stemming from its development pipeline. Belbuca's exclusivity protections expire in January 2027, and it accounts for a large majority of the business's total revenue. Though there appear to be a couple of initiatives investigating Elyxyb for general acute pain and pediatric acute migraine pain, it's unclear what stage these efforts are in, never mind when their projected completion date might be.

Considering that the company spent $0 on research and development (R&D) in 2020 and 2019, investors should probably expect future cash cows to come from purchases of new intellectual property (IP) for immediate commercialization. Still, without some more communication from management, it's hard to see how BioDelivery will continue to grow once revenue from sales of its current crop of products starts to taper.

Comments / 0

Related
The Motley Fool

4 No-Brainer Buffett Stocks to Buy With $500 in November

Warren Buffett has overseen a nearly 3,500,000% increase in Berkshire Hathaway's Class A shares since taking over as CEO. This mix of growth, value, and income stocks are ripe for the picking. When investing on Wall Street, patience pays off. Perhaps no investor has demonstrated how powerful an ally time...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

This Troubling News Could Send Pot Stocks Crashing This Week

JPMorgan Chase will restrict the trading of U.S. pot stocks as of Nov. 8. With less liquidity, these stocks can become much more volatile and riskier investments -- in the short term. Despite this adverse news, there is still hope that marijuana reform could come sooner rather than later. One...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

These 2 Nasdaq Stocks Could Carry Your Portfolio for Years

Amazon and Micron are both dominant players in their respective corners of the tech sector. Though both stocks are trailing the market this year, each has trounced the S&P over the long term. It's a pretty safe bet that the world economy will continue to use more and more technology,...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

Got $3,000? Buy These 3 Stocks Riding Unstoppable Trends

Nvidia is poised to profit from gaming, the metaverse, artificial intelligence, and more. Square is leading the way in the shift from cash to digital payments. Teladoc Health ranks as the global leader in virtual care and still has a massive growth runway. Can you achieve success in investing without...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Market Research#Drugs#Growth Stock#Acute Pain#Bdsi
The Motley Fool

2 High-Growth Stocks That Can Trounce Shiba Inu Over the Next 5 Years

This pet-focused e-commerce company has a large and growing addressable market. Bet big on travel and tourism's comeback. Growth stocks have been traveled on an inexorable path higher since the end of the Great Recession in 2009. Federal Reserve policies of keeping lending rates artificially low while engaging in quantitative easing have created an ocean of cheap, abundant capital, allowing companies with fast-paced growth stocks tohire, innovate, and acquire their way to new heights and greater profits.
PETS
Kokomo Perspective

Hot Penny Stocks to Buy Right Now? 3 to Watch Next Week

As we get ready to enter another week of trading penny stocks, investors are excited about how November has gone so far. While it’s hard to say if the rest of the month will be bullish, we do know that there is a lot of bullish sentiment floating around. With Covid cases dropping in many areas of the world, we are seeing a bit of a post-pandemic recovery occurring.
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

Better Buy After Earnings: Moderna or Novavax?

Shares of both companies have declined in recent days -- and valuations are attractive. Moderna’s potential products for a post-pandemic world look promising. Novavax is leading in the development of a combined flu/coronavirus vaccine candidate. Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) has outpaced Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) in just about every area this year. The company...
INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Stock Market
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Market Analysis
The Motley Fool

A Fast-Growing Tech Stock to Buy in November

Cirrus Logic's latest results exceeded expectations thanks to its largest customer. Cirrus is supplying more content for this year's iPhones, setting the stage for robust growth in the coming quarters. Cirrus' diversification into the fast-growing high-performance mixed-signal market is bearing fruit. Cirrus Logic's (NASDAQ:CRUS) fiscal 2022 second-quarter results cruised past...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

Why Lucid, ChargePoint, and Volta Stocks Soared Monday

Lucid just began delivering its initial, sold out, $169,000 Air Dream Edition electric sedans. ChargePoint boosted its revenue guidance for its fiscal year after a solid quarter beat estimates. Volta seeks to differentiate itself with a unique source for additional income. What happened. It wasn't totally unexpected for the bipartisan...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

Where to Invest $100 Right Now

Chegg runs on a subscriber business model that is growing efficiently. Chegg is trading at its lowest price-to-free cash flow in years. Enrollment at colleges and universities has been way down since the transition away from remote learning. Suppose you've got $100 that you don't need at the moment for...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

2 Top Gaming Stocks to Watch in November

Growth stocks have outperformed the stock market for a dozen years and counting. Gaming stocks have done even better over that time. The Great Recession of 2008-2009 is now a distant, almost forgotten memory for most investors, while those new to investing have only enjoyed a massive bull market (if you ignore last year's temporary plunge at the start of the pandemic).
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

3 Undervalued Stocks You Can Buy Today

Many financial businesses are now fueled by recurring fees. Billions of dollars of new loans have been made, setting the stage for years of interest income. Smaller enterprises are starting to demonstrate greater growth-driving flexibility than their larger competitors. If you feel like valuations on Wall Street have grown a...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

2 Monster Growth Stocks to Buy Now and Hold

A few smart investments can create life-changing wealth. HubSpot is set to maintain its impressive momentum by expanding into programs like Payments. Lululemon's e-commerce efforts and its retail operations are both expanding exponentially. Famed value investor Peter Lynch once said: "All you need for a lifetime of successful investing is...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

Why Moderna Stock Plunged Today

Shares of Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) fell on Friday, following a major development in the war against COVID-19. By the close of trading, the biotech's stock price was down 16.6% after falling as much as 25.7% earlier in the day. So what. Rival drugmaker Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) announced that its clinical study results...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

Want to Get Richer? 2 Top Stocks to Buy Now and Hold

Tech stocks have outperformed the broader market over the past five years. The S&P 500 has surged 126% over the last five years, growing at an annualized rate of nearly 18%. That's incredible. But over the same period, stocks in the information technology sector have skyrocketed 278%. That's an annualize rate of about 30%, a pace that would double your money in less than three years.
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

Is Moderna a Buy After Its Earnings Disappointment?

It’s important to consider Moderna’s prospects in a post-pandemic world. The company is working on booster candidates and aims to create a combined flu/coronavirus/allergy shot. Your investment horizon is key when deciding whether to buy Moderna shares. Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) has been a sure bet for most of the past year...
MARKETS
The Motley Fool

The Motley Fool

Alexandria, VA
137K+
Followers
66K+
Post
63M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1993 by brothers Tom and David Gardner, The Motley Fool helps millions of people attain financial freedom through our website, podcasts, books, newspaper column, radio show, and premium investing services.

 https://www.fool.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy