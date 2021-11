It’s no secret that the current labor shortage is leaving a significant impact on the restaurant industry with some businesses limiting their hours or even closing permanently due to lack of staff. Amid this challenge, the makeup of the restaurant labor force is also changing – 75% of the workforce in 2020 was comprised of Gen Z or millennials. Many restaurants may need to re-think their recruitment strategies in order to attract and retain this particular talent pool.

PERSONAL FINANCE ・ 14 DAYS AGO