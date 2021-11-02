CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

Is Innovative Industrial Properties Stock a Buy?

By Sushree Mohanty
The Motley Fool
The Motley Fool
 6 days ago
  • The marijuana boom will fuel Innovative's growth prospects.
  • The company could see a 53% year-over-year jump in revenue in its third quarter.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR), a real estate investment trust (REIT), has been doing exceptionally well for the past few years thanks to its unique business model that associates it with the cannabis industry. The company provides real estate capital to cannabis companies in the U.S. and in return earns rental revenue. The boom in the marijuana industry is taking the company to great heights.

Innovative offers investors an indirect entry into the cannabis sector while being protected from all its ups and downs. Besides offering a safe entry to the sector, it offers some additional perks of investing in it, too. Let's take a look at why this company is a solid buy right now.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dt8fx_0ck0BULh00
Image source: Getty Images.

No stopping this growth stock

Medical cannabis is legal in 36 states and the District of Columbia, while the recreational form is allowed in 19 states and D.C. However, the drug remains illegal at the federal level. This prohibits cannabis operators from getting access to any financial help from banks and financial institutions to set up large production facilities. Here, Innovative comes into the picture.

It buys these properties and then leases them to the cannabis companies in a sale-leaseback system. Rental revenue is its only source of income and has been surging at a drastic rate. The company has grown its revenue by 1,728% from $6.4 million in fiscal 2017 to $117 million in fiscal 2020.

In its recent quarter ended June 30, total revenue surged 101% year over year to $49 million, while profit grew to $29 million from $13 million in the year-ago period.

One can be sure of Innovative's growth prospects by looking at its list of tenants that include popular cannabis companies. Cresco Labs, Trulieve Cannabis, Curaleaf Holdings, and Green Thumb Industries are all thriving cannabis operators that are expanding aggressively, thus bringing in more business for Innovative. Looking at its revenue trend and the cannabis industry's growth, Innovative is poised for a flourishing future.

Between July 1 and Oct. 1, the company made four acquisitions. Recently, it acquired a 201,000 square-foot industrial property and entered into a long-term lease agreement with California-based cannabis operator Gold Flora. This different business model has allowed Innovative to now own 76 properties (100% of its properties are leased out) in 19 states totaling 7.5 million square feet of space. Furthermore, the company's weighted-average lease term is 16.6 years, meaning it will keep generating revenue for many years to come.

Its consistent dividends are attractive

The added perk of investing in Innovative is that it pays dividends. When considering a dividend stock, investors should look at how consistent a company pays dividends rather than how high the yield is. Its dividend yield of 2.5% is above that of the S&P 500 's average of 1.3%.

But the fact that Innovative not only pays dividends regularly but also increases them is a sign of a stable and strong company. Its rising consistent adjusted funds from operations (AFFO) is proof of that. AFFO measures how much of a company's profits are available to be given out to shareholders, similar to net earnings for a non-REIT. In Innovative's second quarter, its AFFO jumped 105% year over year to $43 million.

As a REIT, Innovative is legally required to pay 90% of its taxable income to shareholders as dividends. Thanks to the jump in AFFO, the company made a 28% year-over-year quarterly dividend hike to $1.17 per share as third-quarter dividends. This hike is also its 12th dividend increase since its initial public offering in 2016.

There isn't a better time to include this pot stock in your portfolio

For its third quarter ending Sept. 30, analysts expect revenue to be around $52.5 million, a 53% year-over-year increase. Analysts see revenue growing further in the fourth quarter -- drawing in total growth in revenue for the full year of 73% to $202 million versus fiscal 2020. This number could jump up another 41% to $284 million in fiscal 2022.

Note that these estimates don't include any additional rental revenue the company could bring in as legalization ramps up and cannabis companies keep expanding.

The company is expected to report its third-quarter results on Nov. 4.

Its consistent, strong fundamentals assure investors can look forward to another great quarter. This pot stock is trading 50% below its 52-week high, making it the right time to consider buying it.

Comments / 0

Related
The Motley Fool

This Troubling News Could Send Pot Stocks Crashing This Week

JPMorgan Chase will restrict the trading of U.S. pot stocks as of Nov. 8. With less liquidity, these stocks can become much more volatile and riskier investments -- in the short term. Despite this adverse news, there is still hope that marijuana reform could come sooner rather than later. One...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

Got $3,000? Buy These 3 Stocks Riding Unstoppable Trends

Nvidia is poised to profit from gaming, the metaverse, artificial intelligence, and more. Square is leading the way in the shift from cash to digital payments. Teladoc Health ranks as the global leader in virtual care and still has a massive growth runway. Can you achieve success in investing without...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

Why Lucid, ChargePoint, and Volta Stocks Soared Monday

Lucid just began delivering its initial, sold out, $169,000 Air Dream Edition electric sedans. ChargePoint boosted its revenue guidance for its fiscal year after a solid quarter beat estimates. Volta seeks to differentiate itself with a unique source for additional income. What happened. It wasn't totally unexpected for the bipartisan...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

3 Undervalued Stocks You Can Buy Today

Many financial businesses are now fueled by recurring fees. Billions of dollars of new loans have been made, setting the stage for years of interest income. Smaller enterprises are starting to demonstrate greater growth-driving flexibility than their larger competitors. If you feel like valuations on Wall Street have grown a...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Industrial Property#Cannabis Industry#Stock#Iipr#Reit#Cresco Labs#Curaleaf Holdings#Green Thumb Industries
Kokomo Perspective

Hot Penny Stocks to Buy Right Now? 3 to Watch Next Week

As we get ready to enter another week of trading penny stocks, investors are excited about how November has gone so far. While it’s hard to say if the rest of the month will be bullish, we do know that there is a lot of bullish sentiment floating around. With Covid cases dropping in many areas of the world, we are seeing a bit of a post-pandemic recovery occurring.
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

Want to Get Richer? 2 Top Stocks to Buy Now and Hold

Tech stocks have outperformed the broader market over the past five years. The S&P 500 has surged 126% over the last five years, growing at an annualized rate of nearly 18%. That's incredible. But over the same period, stocks in the information technology sector have skyrocketed 278%. That's an annualize rate of about 30%, a pace that would double your money in less than three years.
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

3 Top Dividend Stocks You Can Buy Right Now

Owl Rock Capital Corporation is a lender to middle-market companies that has an attractive 8.5% dividend yield. Morgan Stanley's diversified business model makes it a solid stock to own for the long haul. Travelers has consistently raised its dividend for nearly two decades and shows no signs of stopping. Investors...
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Real Estate Investment
The Motley Fool

2 Monster Growth Stocks to Buy Now and Hold

A few smart investments can create life-changing wealth. HubSpot is set to maintain its impressive momentum by expanding into programs like Payments. Lululemon's e-commerce efforts and its retail operations are both expanding exponentially. Famed value investor Peter Lynch once said: "All you need for a lifetime of successful investing is...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

2 Leading Healthcare Stocks to Buy in 2021 and Beyond

Investors would be well-served to look for stocks that will generate strong and lasting growth. Johnson & Johnson is a Dividend King with a robust existing portfolio and a pipeline to support future growth. UnitedHealth Group is the largest player in the world in the growing health insurance industry. What...
MARKETS
The Motley Fool

4 Stocks I'm Watching This Week as Potential Buys

Many investors now have access to fractional share investing and free trading, which has opened up the possibility of weekly dollar-cost averaging. Today's video focuses on recent stock price action and recent news affecting Twilio (NYSE:TWLO), Activision (NASDAQ:ATVI), Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU), and DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG), four stocks I am keeping my eye on this week. Here are some highlights from the video.
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

3 REITs That Pay You Each Month

These three REITs are in different segments, but each pays monthly. Realty Income and STAG Industrial have diverse net lease portfolios. AGNC is a mortgage REIT and pays a higher yield than most equity REITs. Real estate investment trusts (REITs) are an attractive supplement to Social Security and other fixed...
REAL ESTATE
The Motley Fool

3 Best Biotech Stocks to Buy in November

AbbVie's efforts to strengthen its pipeline have positioned it well to withstand Humira's looming patent expiration. AstraZeneca's already strong pipeline was further bolstered by its $39 billion deal for Alexion Pharmaceuticals earlier this year. Merck appears to be doing a fine job of building a post-Keytruda future. For income investors,...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Baton Rouge Business Report

Ohio company buys Airline property for $4.8M

An Ohio-based business development company bought property housing Conn’s HomePlus at 8888 Airline Highway in a $4.8 million deal on Friday. The company, STNL Development, develops solutions for companies looking to expand their footprint. They provide market research, site selection and construction and own and manage a number of real estate assets around the country.
OHIO STATE
The Motley Fool

5 Stocks I Own and Will Add To If the Stock Market Crashes

Most of these companies have been growing at blistering rates. Their stocks have surged accordingly. A market crash can make their stock prices more attractively valued. Occasional stock market meltdowns are inevitable. If you're going to be a stock investor hoping for great long-term gains, you'll have to accept that -- and expect corrections and crashes every few years. A stock market downturn can be unsettling, and it's not fun to suddenly see your holdings worth a lot less than they were worth a few days ago. But downturns aren't all bad.
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

Why Coty Stock Jumped 13.5% at the Open Today

Coty's high-end makeup and perfumes are doing great and that has the company, and investors, thinking about a brighter future. Shares of beauty company Coty (NYSE:COTY) rose swiftly out of the gate on Oct. 8, gaining just over 13.5% in the first few minutes of trading. By roughly 10:15 a.m. EST the stock was still holding on to a roughly 12% advance. The big news today was the company's premarket fiscal first-quarter 2022 earnings release. Investors clearly like what they read.
STOCKS
Money Morning

Why Not to Buy Rivian Stock

Last week, I enthusiastically recommended buying a clean energy stock because of its relationship with Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN). This week... not so much. There's an EV company making huge waves because Amazon's taken a 20% stake in the company. But get this: It hasn't even gone public yet, making...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

The Motley Fool

Alexandria, VA
137K+
Followers
66K+
Post
63M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1993 by brothers Tom and David Gardner, The Motley Fool helps millions of people attain financial freedom through our website, podcasts, books, newspaper column, radio show, and premium investing services.

 https://www.fool.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy