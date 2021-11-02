CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shopping

Stretch Your Dollar: How to plan your spending for Black Friday

By Laura Hutchinson
WTNH
WTNH
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04iiuB_0ck09f8l00

(WTNH)– Halloween is over, which means we’ve turned the page on a new month, one that comes with the biggest shopping holiday of the year. We are stretching your dollar with how to plan out the next few weeks ahead of Black Friday.

The busiest shopping time of the year is officially beginning. But before you start planning out your Black Friday shopping, experts at Deal News remind you there are deals not to be missed early in the month.

Forst, before it gets much later, stock up on post-Halloween sales. That’s the pumpkin carving tools, costume accessories you know you can use in the future, and party supplies and decor.

You should mark the calendar for Veterans Day next week, Nov. 11. Look for retailers like eBay and Kohl’s to take 50-80% off things like small appliances and tech. Military and veterans should look out for bonus savings.

Early November is also the time to keep your eye out for baking supplies in preparation for the holiday. In addition, look for flour, sugar, chocolate chips, canned pumpkin, and cranberry sauce.

And you know the Black Friday deals are likely coming to toys, laptops, and t.v.

There are some items that you should wait on. Winter clothing and gift cards will be marked down in December, closer to the holiday. Exercise equipment will go on sale in line with those New Years’ resolutions in January.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTNH.com.

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Black Friday#Chocolate Chips#Deal News
Esquire

The Best Huckberry Deals to Get Your Hands On Before Black Friday 2021

Two men enter a room. The first is a fella who appreciates the finer things, spending that extra coin to make sure that his fit is top quality. The second is an adventure seeker, spending weekends coursing through winding trails with abandon. The common thread between them? Funnily enough, these are both the kind of guys who spend time and money at Huckberry. And should you identify with one or both, get ready, because the store’s can’t-miss deals for Black Friday are fast approaching.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Fox 59

Smart Money Minute: Planning ahead for your holiday spending

INDIANAPOLIS – The holidays are going to be here before we know it, and that means we’re about to be spending some cash! Andy Mattingly from our sponsor, Forum Credit Union is here to help us get an early jump on our holiday financial planning. Andy shares tips with Host Ryan Ahlwardt how to avoid being caught off guard over the next two months.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Indy100

Jump start your Black Friday shopping with these amazing tech deals

Thanksgiving is fast approaching and with it comes big post-turkey savings at nearly every major and minor retailer across the country. Stores are getting smarter, though, with many releasing special deals throughout the season to help you beat the rush for Christmas gifts. Below are some of our favorite current sale examples in the tech and electronics categories from our favorite Black Friday retail participants.
SHOPPING
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
eBay
NewsBreak
Shopping
Mental_Floss

Avocado Just Released Early Black Friday Sales—Here's How to Save Hundreds of Dollars on Mattresses

The holiday shopping season has arrived, and even though Black Friday is still a few weeks away, many brands are posting their sales early to get a jump on things. And if you're looking to save big on a mattress, you can check out Avocado's early Black Friday sales right now to find low prices on a range of bedding essentials, including organic and vegan options.
SHOPPING
Tidewater News

How to Plan for the Holidays Now (& Save Your Sanity)

Whether due to a worldwide pandemic, a troublesome yr, or time simply slipped away, generally the vacations sneak up on us and convey with them a number of stress! Years in the past I began to simplify the vacations so I’d be much less wired and I’m so glad I did!
LIFESTYLE
WANE 15

Amazon’s Early Black Friday KitchenAid deals live now

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Fantastic, limited-time deals on KitchenAid products If you’ve been diligently searching for a KitchenAid stand mixer, you know they’re rarely discounted. Well, it’s time to stop your searching and start buying because Amazon has a limited-time deal on the KitchenAid Artisan Mini Plus 3.5-Qt. Tilt-Head Stand Mixer.  […]
SHOPPING
The Independent

Black Friday home and kitchen deals 2021: Best early discounts on Ninja, Le Creuset, SodaStream and more

November is finally upon us, which can only mean one thing: the countdown to Black Friday – aka, the biggest shopping event of the year – is officially on. The big day is still a few weeks away, but a number of brands and retailers have already started to tease out early deals, from Very, AO and Studio to Boots and Superdrug. And now we’ve got our sights on Amazon, which has just kicked off its pre-Black Friday event, meaning now really is the time to get out your shopping list. The annual sale bonanza seems to get bigger and...
SHOPPING
VentureBeat

Track your portfolio and leverage your investments with Statfolio, now on sale during our pre-Black Friday promo

Warren Buffet, reputedly the most famous and successful investor in modern history (hey, you can’t argue with a net worth of over $100 billion), is quoted as saying, “We don’t have to be smarter than the rest. We have to be more disciplined than the rest.” What does this mean? It means not creating an investment portfolio blindly. Do your research and stay on top of what your money is doing. It certainly can be daunting, but it pays dividends (literally) and this portfolio tracker will help to make the process a little less intimidating and potentially a whole lot more profitable.
MARKETS
WTNH

WTNH

5K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WTNH is an ABC-affiliated station serving the Hartford-New Haven television market. WTNH focuses on local news stories around the state of Connecticut. https://www.wtnh.com/

 https://wtnh.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy