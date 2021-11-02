CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Final countries removed from red list have some of the toughest restrictions for British travellers

By Simon Calder
The Independent
The Independent
 6 days ago

Panama, one of the unwitting founder members of the UK’s red list , is celebrating the fact that British travellers can visit the Central American country without needing to go into 11 nights of hotel quarantine on return.

Monique Vega, the tourism attaché for the Panamanian embassy in London, told The Independent : “Being on the red list was very challenging for us. We are excited for all the tourists to come and visit and see what Panama’s got to offer.”

Colombia, the Dominican Republic, Ecuador, Haiti, Peru and Venezuela were also removed from the red list on Monday.

But investigations by The Independent show that the seven last nations to leave the red list have some challenging rules for visitors.

Peru

Peru, traditionally the most popular South American destination for British tourists, requires a a PCR test carried out no more than 72 hours before the flight leaves.

Visitors must also tick a box on a health ministry form to “accept the geolocation of my declared cell phone” – so that they can be tracked during their stay.

The Foreign Office warns: “Passengers need to wear two face masks on flights bound for Peru.”

Double facial protection is also mandatory in shows and markets in Peru, and at the airport on departure. The tourist board suggests a third layer of protection, saying: “It is recommended to wear a face shield.”

In addition, a 2-4am curfew prevails in the capital, Lima.

Harking back to an earlier health emergency, the Foreign Office warns Peru has a risk of Zika virus transmission.

Ecuador

Crossing Peru’s northern land border to Ecuador is forbidden to tourists. Anyone who flies to Ecuador will have their temperature checked on arrival.

Cruises in the Galapagos, Ecuador’s Pacific archipelago, have resumed, but participants must have mandatory health insurance.

“Upon arrival in the Galapagos, travellers will walk across a sanitising foot bath and all luggage will be sprayed with disinfectant,” the AdventureSmith tour operator warns.

Colombia

Colombia is relatively light-touch. Visitors must complete a “Check-Mig” form between 48 hours and one hour before their departure to Colombia, which is infuriatingly difficult to find online; this is the link that is required .

The same form must be completed before leaving Colombia.

Travellers by air must wear a proper surgical mask. To reduce crowding at Colombia’s airports, passengers can access the terminals only within three hours of international flights and two hours of domestic departures.

Panama

For Panama, travellers must complete an online “affidavit for travellers to prevent coronavirus diseases”. This includes ticking a box that, in the event of being ordered to quarantine, accepts: “I understand and agree that the health authorities will determine the location of the mandatory quarantine. The choice of the place is not left to me.

“I understand and accept that the facilities have the basic minimum conditions.”

Venezuela

Venezuela’s authorities demand a negative PCR test “performed within 48 hours of boarding the incoming flight” and that you take another on arrival for a fee of US$60 (£44) – payable in American cash only.

The republic has been on the Foreign Office “no go” list for years, not for medical reasons but “due to ongoing crime and instability”. Standard travel insurance policies are invalidated if holders visit against FCDO advice.

Dominican Republic

The two nations who share the Caribbean island of Hispaniola have different rules.

The Dominican Republic, which is very popular with British visitors, requires a PCR test taken no more than 72 hours before arrival from people aged five or above who have not been vaccinated – which presents extra cost and hassle for families with unvaccinated children.

But arrivals who have taken a PCR test are exempt from being randomly selected for “a rapid diagnostic breath test” for Covid-19 on arrival.

Haiti

Haiti, like Venezuela, is on the Foreign Office no-go list “due to the volatile security situation and the current assessment of Covid-19 risks”. The US State Department adds kidnapping, crime and civil unrest to reasons not to travel.

Travellers who are undeterred must present a lateral flow or PCR test taken within 72 hours of departure to Haiti.

On arrival, a 10pm-5am curfew applies nationwide.

IN THIS ARTICLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
