The season 21 Knockouts have arrived and with them, a little ol' singer-songwriter named Ed Sheeran, ever heard of him? He'll be this round's mega-mentor and, as our coaches point out, he's written songs in many genres, so he seems like a great fit for this. But ultimately, the fate of these contestants is up to them (okay fine, it's a little bit up to coaches Blake Shelton, Kelly Clarkson, John Legend, and Ariana Grande). Do they have what it takes to make it to the live rounds? Let's find out.

CELEBRITIES ・ 13 DAYS AGO