Being a parent means dealing with changes, especially in your children's lives. You've raised them for years and have been there through every milestone. But the time will soon come for them to go to university and leave the nest. It's a bittersweet moment. You've become so used to their presence that their leaving might come as a significant blow. Meanwhile, their absence could also be a relief. A smaller household is often easier to manage.

EDUCATION ・ 4 DAYS AGO