2 Titans who need to step up after Derrick Henry’s injury

By Kousha Kangarloo
 6 days ago
With the indefinite loss of rushing sensation and MVP candidate Derrick Henry during a pivotal point in the season, the Titans will now have to find a way to fill the major void being left in Henry’s absence. In spite of Henry’s untimely injury, the Titans still prevailed and came up...

