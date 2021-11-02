2 Titans who need to step up after Derrick Henry’s injury

There is no hotter team in the NFL right now than the Tennessee Titans, who have looked nothing less than world-beaters of late. That’s a lot to say for Tennessee, considering that running back Derrick Henry has been forced to the sidelines by an injury. But that did not stop the Titans from wreaking havoc on the field in Week 9 against the Los Angeles Rams. The Rams entered that game as the home favorite. They were on a four-game undefeated run prior to Week 9, but the good times stopped rolling for Matthew Stafford and company the moment they shared the field with the scorching Titans of Mike Vrabel. With all that said, let’s now check out some of the best Titans takeaways from Tennessee’s victory over the Rams Sunday night.

NFL ・ 4 HOURS AGO