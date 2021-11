Kenneth Bruce Lieberman aged 61 of The Villages, FL passed away on October 29, 2021 after a courageous battle with kidney cancer. Ken was born in Syracuse, New York. He was dedicated to public service and during his lifetime, served as a volunteer fireman, town councilor and deputy town supervisor, and most recently, as vice chairman of the district 10 board of supervisors in The Villages, FL. Ken believed in leaving each place better than he found it.

THE VILLAGES, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO