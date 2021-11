Remote work has allowed many employees to buy homes further away from their office, which is reflected in CoreLogic Home Price Index and HPI Forecast for September 2021. Demand for home buying remained strong through the end of the summer. However, the ongoing housing supply shortage has continued to drive up prices, which increased 18% year over year in September, to record highs creating additional challenges for entry into the homebuying market. High demand and low supply levels for entry-level homes, in particular, are sidelining many would-be first-time buyers.

REAL ESTATE ・ 5 DAYS AGO