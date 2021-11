WASHINGTON, USA — Nearly three-quarters of Washingtonians believe the Coronavirus vaccine is safe in a new statewide poll released Thursday by KING5. SurveyUSA polled 650 adults across the state and asked how they felt about the vaccine. Of those surveyed, 40 percent said they believe the vaccine was definitely safe, and another 34 percent said it was probably safe. Nineteen percent said they felt it was probably, or definitely unsafe.

WASHINGTON STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO