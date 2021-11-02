Two Robbed In Popular Long Island Park, Police Say

Police are investigating a robbery of two people on a busy Long Island street.

The robbery took place around 9:30 p.m., Sunday, Oct. 31, in Riverhead.

The two victims flagged down a patrol officer on East Main Street to report being robbed by two men in Grangebel Park, according to the Riverhead Police Department.

The two were together and report being robbed of cash.

One victim lost proceeds of $180 cash and the other lost approximately $300 in cash.

No weapons were displayed and no injuries were reported, police said.

The New State Police K-9 was contacted and searched the area for suspects with negative results.

The suspects are described as being Black males, each wearing hooded sweatshirts.

The incident is being investigated by the Riverhead Police Department Detective Division.

Anyone who may have any information or witnessed the robbery is asked to contact the Riverhead Police at 631-727-4500.

