CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Riverhead, NY

Two Robbed In Popular Long Island Park, Police Say

By Kathy Reakes
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZxPyI_0ck06MO100

Police are investigating a robbery of two people on a busy Long Island street.

The robbery took place around 9:30 p.m., Sunday, Oct. 31, in Riverhead.

The two victims flagged down a patrol officer on East Main Street to report being robbed by two men in Grangebel Park, according to the Riverhead Police Department.

The two were together and report being robbed of cash.

One victim lost proceeds of $180 cash and the other lost approximately $300 in cash.

No weapons were displayed and no injuries were reported, police said.

The New State Police K-9 was contacted and searched the area for suspects with negative results.

The suspects are described as being Black males, each wearing hooded sweatshirts.

The incident is being investigated by the Riverhead Police Department Detective Division.

Anyone who may have any information or witnessed the robbery is asked to contact the Riverhead Police at 631-727-4500.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Comments / 5

Related
Daily Voice

Jersey Shore Man, 39, Arrested For Luring Teenage Girl

A Jersey Shore man accused of trying to lure a teenage girl into his SUV has been arrested, authorities said.Francisco Rosales-Flores, 39, of Jackson was arrested on Thursday, Jackson police said. He was charged with second-degree luring. The SUV was found parked at a home on Citadel Drive in Jacks…
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Riverhead, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Riverhead, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The New State Police K 9
Daily Voice

Suspect At Large After Long Island Bank Robbery

Police are searching for a suspect in a Long Island man robbery.The suspect, a man, entered Suffolk Federal Credit Union in Medford, located at 3681 Horseblock Road, passed a note demanding cash to an employee at approximately 1:45 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 6, Suffolk County Police said.The teller compli…
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Daily Voice

Body Recovered In Monmouth Cove Marina

A body was recovered from a bay in Central Jersey, authorities said.The body was brought into Monmouth Cove Marina along Port Monmouth Road in Middletown at about 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, reports said.New Jersey State Trooper Charles Marchan confirmed that  troopers were dispatched to  Monmouth Mari…
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
157K+
Followers
29K+
Post
46M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization covering Fairfield, Hartford, Litchfield and New Haven Counties in Connecticut; Atlantic, Bergen, Burlington, Essex, Hudson, Mercer, Morris, Passaic, Sussex and Union Counties in New Jersey; and Dutchess, Nassau, Orange, Putnam, Rockland, Suffolk, Sullivan, Ulster and Westchester in New York as well as Berks, Bucks, Chester, Cumberland, Dauphin, Delaware, Lancaster, Lehigh, Montgomery, Northampton, and York counties in Pennsylvania.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy