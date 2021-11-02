CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Retail

What stores will be closed on Thanksgiving? Walmart, Target, Kohl’s and more

By Leada Gore
AL.com
AL.com
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The trend of retailers remaining open on Thanksgiving appears to be over. Major retailers including Walmart, Target, Kohl’s and Best Buy have announced...

www.al.com

