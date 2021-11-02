CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phil Murphy tries to become first Democratic governor to win reelection in New Jersey in more than 40 years

By Gregory Krieg, CNN
WRAL
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCNN — New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy on Tuesday is trying to become the first Democratic governor in more than four decades to win reelection in the Garden State, which has trended reliably blue in federal and local contests but has a history -- like Virginia -- of voting in the...

www.wral.com

KESQ

Chris Christie delivers tough message to Republican audience, saying GOP gains hinge on moving on from 2020

Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie told some of the Republican Party’s most influential donors and bundlers Saturday that the only way for the party to continue building on last Tuesday’s electoral successes is to move beyond former President Donald Trump’s fixation with the 2020 election results — while showing voters they will listen and fight for them with a message “that doesn’t hurt their ears.”
WRAL

Florida Gov. DeSantis officially launches 2022 reelection bid

CNN — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has officially launched his campaign for reelection, setting the stage for what is expected to be one of the country's most closely watched and expensive gubernatorial races of 2022. DeSantis filed the paperwork to run for another four years on Friday, according to the...
AFP

Biden bid to revive American Dream hinges on divided Congress

Rekindling the American Dream of prosperity as a balm for a bruised and battered nation is the risky bet on which Joe Biden is doubling down, with his grand investment vision hanging in the balance in a divided Congress. Early Friday the president hailed the robust employment figures for the month of October, saluted the first positive test results of Pfizer's anti-Covid pill, and welcomed recent approval of vaccines for children five and older. But the 78-year-old Democrat made clear his most urgent priority: to hit the phones and win over the stubbornly resistant lawmakers preventing his historic $3 trillion upgrade of the US economy and welfare safety net from crossing the finish line on Capitol Hill. Party leadership in the House of Representatives began the day aiming to pass part of the package -- a $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill -- after sending an even bigger social welfare plan, known as "Build Back Better" and worth up to $1.85 trillion, to the upper chamber.
mediaite.com

Tiffany Cross Says Democrats Lost Virginia Because ‘A Good Chunk of Voters Out There Are OK With White Supremacy’

Republican Glenn Youngkin’s defeat of Democrat Terry McAuliffe in blue Virginia’s gubernatorial election has many liberals trying to come up with explanations for how it happened. The culprits have ranged from failing to pass Joe Biden’s agenda, to the candidate himself, to racism. On Wednesday, MSNBC’s Tiffany Cross settled on...
Fox News

Twitter tells Jemele Hill her 'White supremacy' accusation will also tank Democrats' chances in midterms

Ex-ESPN anchor and left-wing writer Jemele Hill came to the drastic conclusion that the United States "simply loves White supremacy" following Republican Glenn Youngkin's win in Tuesday's Virginia gubernatorial race. "It’s not the messaging, folks," Hill tweeted early Wednesday morning. "This country simply loves white supremacy." Democrat Terry McAuliffe and...
