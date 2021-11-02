Johnson & Johnson, Costco Settle Lawsuits Over Recalled Sunscreen Products: Reuters

During a busy coronavirus news week—which included parents getting vaccines for their kids aged 5 to 11 and the development of two pills proven effective as therapeutics—there was news that concerned experts: Legal challenges to a planned mandate for companies with more than 100 employees to get vaccines, and cases plateauing (not going down) and stuck at 75,000 a day. With this in mind, Dr. Vivek Murthy, the nation's Surgeon General, appeared on This Week opposite Martha Raddatz to tell you how to be safe, and he had a warning. Read on for five essential points that can save your life—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
Comments / 0