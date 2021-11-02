CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Lauderdale, FL

Johnson & Johnson, Costco Settle Lawsuits Over Recalled Sunscreen Products: Reuters

By Vandana Singh
Benzinga
Benzinga
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4AfTED_0ck04wnF00
  • Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) and Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ: COST) have reached a tentative agreement to settle lawsuits over the presence of a cancer-causing substance in recalled JNJ sunscreen products, Reuters reported.
  • Lawyers for the companies and plaintiffs suing over the Neutrogena and Aveeno-branded aerosol sunscreen products disclosed the settlement in the Fort Lauderdale, Florida federal court without revealing its terms.
  • The Companies expect to submit the settlement for court approval by November 19. JNJ said that the settlement is not an admission of liability or wrongdoing.
  • JNJ voluntarily recalled four Neutrogena aerosol sunscreen products and one from Aveeno in July after finding small amounts of benzene.
  • The FDA said that it was investigating how benzene had ended up in the sunscreens following the recall.
  • Earlier this month, a federal judicial panel consolidated lawsuits filed nationwide against J&J and Costco, which sold the products, in the Florida court. The settlement would resolve all of the claims in the consolidated litigation, according to the filing.
  • Price Action: JNJ stock closed at $163.02, and COST shares closed at $491.87 on Monday.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Benzinga

Johnson & Johnson Settles Opioid Claims In Texas For $291.8M

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) and its U.S.-based Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies have reached a $291.8 million settlement with the Texas state government that resolves its opioid-related claims made against the companies. What Happened: Johnson & Johnson will pay its settlement sum into the Qualified Settlement Fund, which represents Texas’s allocation...
TEXAS STATE
Benzinga

The Valens Company Shares Surge On $54.3M Citizen Stash Cannabis Acquisition

The Valens Company Inc. (TSX:VLNS) (OTCQX:VLNCF) revealed Monday it has completed its previously announced acquisition of Citizen Stash Cannabis Corp. (TSXV:CSC) (OTCQB:EXPFF) (FRANKFURT: MB31) for $54.3 million in stock. Under the terms of the arrangement, Citizen Stash shareholders are entitled to 0.1620 of a Valens common share for each Citizen...
BUSINESS
Benzinga

O-I Glass To Raise $400M Via Debt Offering

O-I Glass Inc's (NYSE: OI) subsidiary, OI European Group B.V., has launched $400 million of its senior notes due 2030 in a private offering. OI Europe's obligations under the senior notes will be guaranteed on a joint and several basis by Owens-Illinois Group, Inc. and certain U.S. domestic subsidiaries of OI Group.
BUSINESS
CNET

Sunscreen recall 2021: Coppertone, Neutrogena and more

Even during winter, sunscreen should be part of your daily routine. But it's important to make sure you're not accidentally using a recalled product. In May, independent pharmaceutical testing company Valisure found that 78 lots of sunscreens and sun care products contained benzene, a known carcinogen that has been linked to blood cancer and other illnesses. Forty products were found to have "significantly detected" levels of benzene out of the 78 lots. While short-term use of a product with small traces of benzene is unlikely to cause harm, the concern is long-term use of a product people use frequently, such as sunscreen.
FDA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Business
City
Fort Lauderdale, FL
Fort Lauderdale, FL
Business
State
Florida State
FingerLakes1.com

Johnson & Johnson

Study shows blood clots in Johnson & Johnson vaccine recipients was caused by the vaccine. A new study released looked at the reports of individuals who had a rare type of blood clot following their Johnson & Johnson vaccine called a cerebral venous sinus thrombosis, or CVST. The data shows there is a significantly higher incidence rate ...
HEALTH
Benzinga

Volcon Launches Dealership Network Program

Volcon Inc (NASDAQ: VLCN) has launched a nationwide dealership network to bring its products to market across the U.S. The company plans to establish the model to be used internationally. "Since we first introduced the Grunt to the public in 2020, dealership requests have flooded in from all over the...
BUSINESS
spectrumlocalnews.com

Johnson & Johnson agrees to pay Texas $290 million over opioid claims

TEXAS — Texas’ share of a settlement with drugmaker Johnson & Johnson over claims it contributed to the opioid epidemic will come to $290 million, Attorney General Ken Paxton announced Tuesday. The money is Texas’ share of the Global Prescription Opioid Litigation Settlement Agreement announced in July of this year.
TEXAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lawsuits#Reuters#Sunscreen#Jnj#Neutrogena#Aveeno#J J
juneau.org

Boosters for Moderna and Johnson & Johnson

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) last week officially endorsed booster shots for Moderna and Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines for certain populations. Pfizer boosters were already endorsed last month. For individuals who received a Pfizer or Moderna COVID-19 vaccine, the following groups are eligible for a booster...
JUNEAU, AK
pinalcentral.com

Scottsdale doctor to settle lawsuit over opioid prescriptions

PHOENIX -- A Scottsdale doctor will pay more than $400,000 to settle charges that he took so-called "speakers fees'' from a now defunct company to increase the number of opioid prescriptions he was writing. Without admitting guilt, Dr. Steve Fanto agreed to the deal to be dismissed from a wide-ranging...
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
krwg.org

El Paso County Settles with Johnson &Johnson for Reparations Due to Opioid Epidemic

As part of a settlement with the pharmaceutical company Johnson and Johnson, El Paso County will receive $682,459.00 in reparations to cover costs created by the local opioid epidemic. Members of the El Paso Community have been harmed by licit and illicit opioid use and distribution in the County and in the state of Texas costing taxpayers hundreds of thousands of dollars. Now, those entities which are a part of the supply chain are being held accountable by communities across the State of Texas.
EL PASO COUNTY, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Johnson & Johnson
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
FDA
NewsBreak
Costco
EatThis

Surgeon General Just Issued This COVID Warning

During a busy coronavirus news week—which included parents getting vaccines for their kids aged 5 to 11 and the development of two pills proven effective as therapeutics—there was news that concerned experts: Legal challenges to a planned mandate for companies with more than 100 employees to get vaccines, and cases plateauing (not going down) and stuck at 75,000 a day. With this in mind, Dr. Vivek Murthy, the nation's Surgeon General, appeared on This Week opposite Martha Raddatz to tell you how to be safe, and he had a warning. Read on for five essential points that can save your life—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
U.S. POLITICS
mediaite.com

BREAKING: Fifth Circuit HALTS Biden Vaccine Mandate on Businesses Over ‘Grave’ Constitutional Concerns

President Joe Biden‘s rule forcing businesses of over 100 employees to mandate the Covid vaccine has been temporarily halted by the Fifth Circuit court of appeals. Attorneys general for several states, including Texas, Louisiana, and Utah, joined advocacy and business groups in the petition, which is not the only legal challenge faced by the administration over the rule.
CONGRESS & COURTS
talkbusiness.net

Walmart tests replacements for plastic shopping bags

Walmart is testing a new replacement for single-use plastic shopping bags. Working with Closed Loop Partners’ Consortium to reinvent the bag, Walmart is testing several concepts, including some that use mobile technology. CVS and Target are also part of the consortium. Jane Ewing, senior vice president of sustainability at Walmart,...
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
Kansas Reflector

CVS sometimes forces people to use its pharmacies. Now the Supreme Court will weigh in

CVS Health and other massive corporations often use their pharmacy middleman subsidiaries to force people to get the most expensive class of drugs from the businesses’ own mail-order pharmacies. Some call the practice “patient steering.” CVS and companies such as UnitedHealth and ExpressScripts/Cigna say the arrangements save patients money. But some patients, oncologists and other […] The post CVS sometimes forces people to use its pharmacies. Now the Supreme Court will weigh in appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
ECONOMY
Benzinga

Whale Moves $1.1 Billion Of Shiba Inu

A cryptocurrency whale — crypto-speak for large crypto investor — apparently moved 20 trillion Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) tokens in a major on-chain transaction. What Happened: Ethereum transaction data service Etherscan shows that 20 trillion SHIB were moved from a Crypto.com (CRYPTO: CRO) wallet to an external wallet. At the time of the transaction, the moved tokens were worth $1.143 billion, while as of press time they are worth $1.138 billion.
MARKETS
Benzinga

Xi's The Boss! Chinese President Could Gain Lifetime Rule In Communist Party Meeting

China’s Communist Party has launched a four-day closed-door meeting that could result in President Xi Jinping gaining lifetime leadership powers. What Happened: According to reporting from Hong Kong’s South China Morning Post, details on the meeting — formally known as the sixth plenary session of the Central Committee, or the sixth plenum — are scant, although it is known that nearly 400 full and alternate members of the Communist Party’s Central Committee have gathered at Beijing’s Jingxi Hotel for the event.
CHINA
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
16K+
Followers
84K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy