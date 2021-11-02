CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aerospace & Defense

Maersk Orders Two Boeing 777 Freighters

  • Boeing Co (NYSE: BA) has received an order for two 777 Freighters from A. P. Moller Maersk A/S (OTC: AMKBY). Financial terms were not disclosed.
  • The freighters will be operated by Star Air, Maersk's in-house aircraft operator, and is the company's first 777 order. Star Air currently operates an all-Boeing 767 Freighter fleet.
  • The 777 Freighter offers 17% better fuel efficiency and reduced CO2 emissions compared to legacy airplanes. With a range of 9,200 kilometers, the 777 Freighter can carry a maximum revenue payload of 102,000 kilograms, allowing Star Air to make fewer stops and reduce landing fees on long-haul routes.
  • Price Action: BA shares are trading lower by 0.43% at $213.65 during the premarket session on Tuesday.

Benzinga

Wabtec Pockets Locomotive, Services Deal From Egyptian National Railways

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp (NYSE: WAB) or Wabtec signed contracts with Egyptian National Railways (ENR) to supply 100 ES30ACi Evolution Series Locomotives and a multi-year service agreement to maintain the fleet. The financial terms were not disclosed. The locomotive supply contract is funded by the European Bank for Reconstruction...
TRAFFIC
Benzinga

QuantumScape Secures New Buildings For Setting Manufacturing Hub

QuantumScape Corp (NYSE: QS) has secured a new set of buildings in San Jose for its future manufacturing hub, QS Campus. The new campus comprises the current site of QS-0, QuantumScape's pre-pilot production line, and the adjacent three new buildings. QS Campus is a crucial building block of QuantumScape's multi-year...
SAN JOSE, CA
Aviation Week

Boeing May Launch 777X Freighter Variant At Dubai Airshow

Debuting at an international event for the first time, Boeing’s 777X is expected to make headlines at this year’s Dubai Airshow—but not for the reasons the U.S. manufacturer could have imagined when the world’s biggest twinjet was triumphantly launched amid record orders at the same show eight years... Boeing May...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Aviation Week

ATSG Bolstering 767-300 Converted Freighter Fleet

In a further sign of the aviation sector’s growing appetite for cargo capacity, U.S.-based Air Transport Services Group (ATSG) has contracted with Boeing to convert four 767-300s to 767-300 Boeing Converted Freighters (BCFs). Wilmington, Ohio-headquartered ATSG is the world’s largest lessor of 767... Subscription Required. ATSG Bolstering 767-300 Converted Freighter...
WILMINGTON, OH
Sourcing Journal

With $5.9B Profit, Maersk Invests in Air Freight

Global air cargo demand rose 9.1 percent in September compared to two years earlier, IATA reported Wednesday. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week and $3 / Week members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read.
INDUSTRY
Aviation Week

Could The Lack Of China Orders Be A Threat For Airbus And Boeing?

This is an abbreviated version of the article “Lack Of China Orders Emerges As Threat For Boeing, Airbus” by Jens Flottau and Sean Broderick from Aviation Week & Space Technology. Find out more about becoming an Aviation Week & Space Technology subscriber here. In past years, whenever Boeing and Airbus...
INDUSTRY
Aviation Week

AirAsia Discusses A321neo Freighter With Airbus

AirAsia has unveiled the first aircraft in its planned narrowbody freighter fleet, and in the longer-term the carrier is interested in the prospect of a freighter version of the Airbus A321neo. The carrier’s initial freighter is a Boeing 737-800, which will be based in Thailand and operated by K... Subscription...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
ExecutiveBiz

Boeing Ships First International KC-46A Refueling Aircraft Order to Japan

Boeing marked the first delivery of its KC-46A tanker to a foreign customer after it sent one aerial refueling plane to the Japanese air force. The shipment comes nearly four years after the Japan Air Self-Defense Force ordered the multi-role tanker through a Foreign Military Sale contract with the U.S. Air Force in December 2017, Boeing said Sunday.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
freightwaves.com

Maersk expands logistics supermarket with airfreight investments

Ocean shipping giant A.P. Møller – Maersk on Tuesday further expanded into the airfreight market with the planned acquisition of German freight forwarder Senator International and investments in new cargo aircraft. The moves are part of the company’s recent strategy to diversify beyond the volatile ocean freight sector and be...
INDUSTRY
gcaptain.com

Maersk Says Port Delays Will Stretch Into New Year

COPENHAGEN, Nov 2 (Reuters) – The chaos that has bedeviled global supply chains in recent months will extend into next year, with a lack of truck drivers preventing hundreds of container vessels from offloading goods around the world, shipping group Maersk said. “The whole system has become one gigantic bottleneck,”...
INDUSTRY
simpleflying.com

Boeing Is Evaluating The Timeline Of A 777X Freighter

Boeing continues to discuss the prospects of a dedicated 777X freighter. On Thursday, the big Chicago-based plane manufacturer said it was “evaluating the timing of a freighter version of the 777X.”. A formal announcement regarding a 777X freighter is expected soon. Boeing dropped that line into a third quarterly update....
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Aviation Week

Mammoth Freighters Taps MTU for Future Engine Maintenance

Mammoth Freighters is building up its maintenance network as it progresses toward FAA certification of its Boeing 777 passenger-to-freighter (P2F) conversions. The U.S.-based cargo conversion company has designated MTU Maintenance as its preferred engine maintenance partner for the Boeing 777-200LR... Mammoth Freighters Taps MTU for Future Engine Maintenance is part...
INDUSTRY
The Motley Fool

Why Blade Air Mobility Stock Is Up Today

In "Barron's" this weekend, columnist Al Root notes that Blade is a less-risky way to invest in the hoped-for future of electric air taxis. While the individual manufacturers of these flying taxis are fraught with risk, Blade's scheduling service should be in demand no matter what company wins. Blade remains...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
rigzone.com

Maersk Drilling Sells Inspirer Rig

The all-cash transaction divests a non-core asset and significantly deleverages Maersk Drilling's balance sheet, Maersk Drilling said. Maersk Drilling has closed the divestment of the combined drilling and production unit Maersk Inspirer to Havila Sirius for $373 million. The all-cash transaction divests a non-core asset and significantly deleverages Maersk Drilling’s...
BUSINESS
gcaptain.com

Maersk: Supply Chain Situation Is An American ‘Growth Story’

In its latest update addressing supply chain disruptions, the world’s top shipping company Maersk said the challenges the United States is facing with its supply chain is a byproduct of its growth and that more needs to be done to keep pace with increasing consumer demand. Speaking on a panel...
CHARLESTON, SC
The Motley Fool

These 2 Nasdaq Stocks Could Carry Your Portfolio for Years

Amazon and Micron are both dominant players in their respective corners of the tech sector. Though both stocks are trailing the market this year, each has trounced the S&P over the long term. It's a pretty safe bet that the world economy will continue to use more and more technology,...
STOCKS
