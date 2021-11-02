CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Renaissance Capital relocating HQ from Greenwich to Stamford

By Kevin Zimmerman
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Renaissance Capital is relocating its headquarters in Greenwich to a 2,931-square-foot office at First Stamford Place in Stamford. Choyce Peterson Principal John Hannigan and Associate Casey McKnight represented Renaissance Capital, which provides pre-IPO institutional research and management of IPO-focused investment...

WestfairOnline

Engineering firm relocating from Stamford to Stratford

Engineering firm Technology Associates is relocating from 1011 High Ridge Road in Stamford to 500 Ferry Blvd. in Stratford. The company provides forensic engineering consulting services to attorneys, insurance professionals and corporations, and specializes in accident investigations, reconstruction, analysis and testing. It provides engineering consultation and opinions to both plaintiffs...
STRATFORD, CT
WestfairOnline

Office Suites One stakes coworking niche in North Stamford

North Stamford’s High Ridge Road off Exit 35 on the Merritt Parkway is best known for its selection of restaurants, retail stores, banks and gyms; office space has not traditionally been the commercial real estate strongpoint for that section of the city. However, Waterside Property Group is seeking to change...
STAMFORD, CT
WestfairOnline

Design company collective MillerKnoll latest to set up at The Village in Stamford

MillerKnoll, a recently-formed collective of modern design companies, has joined the tenants at The Village, Stamford’s increasingly popular indoor/outdoor premium waterfront campus as an anchor tenant. MillerKnoll is a collective of brands that includes Herman Miller and Knoll, plus Colebrook Bosson Saunders, DatesWeiser, Design Within Reach, Edelman Leather, Fully, Geiger,...
WestfairOnline

Philip Morris officially moving to Stamford

After months of relative uncertainty, Philip Morris International this morning made it official: Its new headquarters will be at 677 Washington Boulevard in Stamford. George Comfort & Sons said that PMI has signed a 12-year lease for 71,484 square feet, encompassing the entire 11th and 12th floors of the building. The company is relocating its headquarters from 120 Park Ave. in New York City and plans to take occupancy at 677 Washington in late 2022.
STAMFORD, CT
WestfairOnline

New Synchrony program to provide digital, software skills to Stamford high schoolers

Synchrony has teamed with three nonprofits – District Arts & Education (DAE), the University of Connecticut’s Engineering Ambassadors and Future5 – on a new program that provides high school students in Stamford from underrepresented backgrounds with digital and software skills needed to pursue high-tech careers. Synchrony and the Synchrony Foundation...
STAMFORD, CT
WestfairOnline

The Ridgeway shows the way toward public housing’s future

An eight-story, 85-unit apartment building at 172 Warburton Ave. in Yonkers has been completed. Built as part of the plan by the Municipal Housing Authority for the City of Yonkers (MHACY) to revitalize the public housing project formerly known as Cottage Place Gardens, the modernized complex is named The Ridgeway.
YONKERS, NY
WestfairOnline

Jessica Lane

Savvy, skillful, with unmatched work ethic, Jessica Lane is a fresh of breath air in the Greenwich real estate scene. She is a full-time real estate advisor and has successfully represented both buyers and sellers in a variety of situations — from first-time home buyers to investors to international relocations. She prides herself in her ability to provide honest and data-driven advice stemming from almost 10 years of industry experience. Jessica is a part of the three-person Nest Seekers ultraluxury team in Greenwich, Conn., and has overseen more than $150 million dollars of residential real estate transactions. She was born at Greenwich Hospital and grew up between Greenwich and Purchase/Rye, New York. She moved to the Park Slope area of Brooklyn to pursue her career in the corporate real estate sector, then decided to move back to the suburbs to work in a boutique service model setting that encouraged creative solutions. In her off time, she can be found under the shade at Tod’s Point with a good book or hiking one of the area’s many nature preserves. Jessica is a proud Lupus Foundation advocate and she donates a portion of her commission to her clients’ charity of choice.
GREENWICH, CT
WestfairOnline

Stamford Mayor-elect Simmons names transition team leaders

Stamford Mayor-elect Caroline Simmons (D) has formed a transition team consisting of a state senator, a health care president/CEO and a nonprofit executive. “My transition team will be reflective of that goal, and I am so thankful to (co-chairs) Sen. Pat Billie Miller, Kathy Silard, and (executive director) Bridget Fox for taking on these key roles. Our transition team will be reflective of the people of the great city we are now preparing to serve, listening to their voices, and building a mayoral administration ready to meet their needs.”
STAMFORD, CT
WestfairOnline

Kyle Fallon

A May 2020 graduate of the University of Miami Herbert Business School, where he majored in finance and minored in accounting and classics, Kyle Fallon previously worked as a seasonal bank teller and community banking intern at First County Bank while enrolled in his undergraduate studies. After graduation, he began working in his current role as a credit analyst at First County Bank. He is continuing his education at the Connecticut School of Finance and Management, with an expected graduation in April 2023. Kyle is a resident of Stamford, Connecticut.
STAMFORD, CT
WestfairOnline

Manufacturing poised for progress – but where are the workers?

Apple CEO Tim Cook once advised that, when it comes to manufacturing, “The U.S.’s strategy should be to skate where the puck is going, not where it is.”. Determining where that particular puck is going can be a tall order, but as discussed at the CBIA’s 2021 Manufacturing Summit, the outlook for Connecticut’s manufacturing sector seems to be a sunny one – although with some important caveats.
ECONOMY
WestfairOnline

Comptroller Lembo projects General Fund surplus of $482.3M

Comptroller Kevin Lembo’s updated financial and economic outlook for Connecticut projects a General Fund surplus of $482.3 million for Fiscal Year 2022. However, he expressed caution over the state’s housing market, where high home prices and a 14.5% year-over-year increase in rental costs are limiting affordable housing opportunities. “We don’t...
POLITICS
WestfairOnline

Legal records November 1

The Business Journals offer the only comprehensive source of legal records for Westchester County and Fairfield County. Download the files below to access this week’s new business filings, court cases, judgments, deeds, foreclosures, leases, liens, lis pendens, mortgages and patents. Download as a DOC file:Fairfield County Download as a DOC file: Westchester County Download as…
WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY
WestfairOnline

Jennifer Apicella

LEVITT FUIRST ASSOCIATES LTD. As a new business account executive at Levitt Fuirst Associates Ltd., Jennifer Apicella specializes in commercial real estate insurance with a concentration in habitational risks. Her focus is on new opportunities resulting in overall agency growth. Jennifer’s combination of dedication and enthusiasm for her work creates a unique passion for her professional endeavors. With more than 10 years of experience in the commercial and personal insurance industry, Jennifer utilizes her relationships with colleagues and underwriters in the field to yield successful results. She graduated with a bachelor’s degree from Lehigh University in Bethlehem, Penn., majoring in political science. She resides in Westchester County where she enjoys spending time with her fiancé and their two rescue dogs.
WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY
WestfairOnline

WestfairOnline

