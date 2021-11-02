CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Why Elon Musk Can't Wrap His Head Around Tesla Stock's Surge

By Rachit Vats
Benzinga
Benzinga
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cNtQw_0ck03etw00

Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) shares soared on Monday and CEO Elon Musk expressed surprise that the news around car rental company Hertz Global Holdings (OTC: HTZZ) is driving the surge.

What Happened: Tesla shares jumped last week after the news that the maker of Model 3 and Model S electric vehicles has landed its biggest ever order from a rental car company, helping Tesla hit the $1 trillion market cap for the first time.

Musk tweeted, saying he would like to “emphasize that no contract has been signed yet” between Tesla and Hertz after the latest sharp rise in shares of the electric vehicle company.

“Hertz deal has zero effect on our economics,” the Tesla CEO said.

Musk reiterated his stand that Tesla does not have a demand problem but it faces a production ramp issue. He had last week similarly said he found it strange that the news of the order moved up the valuation.

Why It Matters: Hertz made two announcements last week.

The car rental company said it would grow its fleet of battery-electric vehicles with “an initial order of 100,000 Teslas by the end of 2022.” Two days later, Hertz announced a partnership with Uber Technologies (NASDAQ: UBER) network to make up to 50,000 Teslas available by 2023 for drivers to rent.

Price Action: Tesla shares closed 8.49% higher at $1,208.59 on Monday. The stock has risen about 32.8% since Oct. 22.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elon Musk
IBTimes

Why Elon Musk Dubbed Himself ‘Lorde Edge’ Amid Promise Of $21 Billion Tesla Stock Sale

Elon Musk has proclaimed himself “Lorde Edge” on Twitter, leaving his legion of 62.8 million fans on the platform wondering what the cryptic name means. On Saturday, the electric car CEO posted a poll asking followers if he should sell 10% of his Tesla (TSLA) stock in order to cover a proposed billionaires’ tax that Musk has openly voiced that he is not a fan of. Musk has a $1.2 trillion stake in Tesla and is worth $208 billion, Reuters reported.
STOCKS
FXStreet.com

TSLA Stock Price and Forecast: Is Elon Musk going to sell Tesla stock?

Tesla (TSLA) stock collapses premarket as Elon Musk tweets about selling 10% of his holding. TSLA shares have been surging, breaking records. Just as everyone is long, are they are about to be wrong?. Elon Musk is a copywriter's dream CEO – always controversial, always interesting and always going off-script....
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tesla Cars#Tesla Shares#Elon Musk Ca#Tesla Stock#Tesla Inc Lrb#Tsla#Hertz Global Holdings#Uber Technologies
electrek.co

Tesla (TSLA) stock falls as Elon Musk plans to sell 10% of his stake

Tesla’s (TSLA) stock is falling by as much as 5% in pre-market trading – seemingly putting a bookend on an incredible rally. This is against the backdrop of the US passing the landmark infrastructure package which includes big outlays for EV ecosystem. One of the main catalysts appears to be...
STOCKS
protocol.com

Elon Musk's wild Twitter weekend sent Tesla stock into a Monday tailspin

Elon Musk had a particularly capricious couple of moments over the weekend, first asking Twitter users to answer a poll on whether he should sell 10% of his Tesla stake to satisfy the people who want him to pay taxes, and then poking fun at the profile picture of Sen. Ron Wyden when the politician called him out for being, well … kind of annoying. Tesla stock is down more than 5% in pre-market Monday trading.
STOCKS
teslarati.com

Tesla stock dips as Elon Musk agrees to sell 10% of his personal TSLA shares

Tesla stock (NASDAQ:TSLA) was down over 5% on Monday’s opening bell as Elon Musk’s Twitter poll over the weekend ended with a vote in favor of the CEO selling 10% of his TSLA stock. Based on Musk’s current holdings of about 170.5 million TSLA shares, a 10% sale of his stake in Tesla would be valued at about $21 billion.
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Electric Vehicles
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Tesla
Benzinga

Catching Big Moves In Stocks Like Tesla With The InsiderFinance Platform

Fueled in part by the leveraged trade of participants sharing highly speculative trade ideas on platforms like WallStreetBets, shares of Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) surpassed $1,200 last week. With options order flow tools, some participants were able to quickly pick up on this activity and trade accordingly. One such tool...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

Why Blade Air Mobility Stock Is Up Today

In "Barron's" this weekend, columnist Al Root notes that Blade is a less-risky way to invest in the hoped-for future of electric air taxis. While the individual manufacturers of these flying taxis are fraught with risk, Blade's scheduling service should be in demand no matter what company wins. Blade remains...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
16K+
Followers
84K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy