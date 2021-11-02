All lanes open on Thruway in Schenectady after a crash with injuries

UPDATE: All lanes open

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) – The right lane is blocked on the Thruway near Exit 25. The reason for the blocked lanes is because of a crash with injuries.

It is unknown how serious the crash or injuries are.

