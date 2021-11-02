CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Schenectady, NY

All lanes open on Thruway in Schenectady after a crash with injuries

NEWS10 ABC
NEWS10 ABC
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2x64dC_0ck03Xfj00

UPDATE: All lanes open

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) – The right lane is blocked on the Thruway near Exit 25. The reason for the blocked lanes is because of a crash with injuries.

5 Things to know this Tuesday, November 2

It is unknown how serious the crash or injuries are. If you have any photos or videos of the crash, you can send them to News@news10.com.

For more traffic news go to our traffic page on NEWS10.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NEWS10 ABC.

Comments / 1

 

NEWS10 ABC

Right lane open on I-87 Northway in Colonie

UPDATE: The Right lane is now open COLONIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The right lane is closed on the I-87 Northway going southbound near Exit 2W in Colonie. The lane is closed due to a disabled vehicle. It is unknown how serious the crash is or how long the lane will be closed. If you have […]
COLONIE, NY
Sports
Traffic
City
NEWS10 ABC

Code Blue Alert issued Saturday through Sunday

A Code Blue alert has been issued for today,, November 6-7. The Homeless and Travelers Aid Society (HATAS) warns that temperatures will be below 32 degrees or less. The Code Blue program is designed to make it easier for homeless people to find shelter in potentially dangerous winter conditions.
ALBANY, NY
