On Monday, Coca-Cola announced it had acquired full ownership of the Kobe Bryant-backed sports drink company Bodyarmor. Kobe Bryant intially invested $6 million in 2014, receiving more than 10 percent of the company. Coca-Cola previously acquired a 15 percent stake in the company back in 2018, and now CNBC reports the soft drink giant has agreed to acquire full ownership for $5.6 billion, which makes it the largest brand acquisition in Coca-Cola’s history. Before news broke of the acquisition, Coca-Cola revealed plans to buy out the remaining 85 percent stake of Bodyarmor through a Federal Trade Commission pre-acquisition filing in February.

NBA ・ 7 DAYS AGO