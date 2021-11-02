Study: Kids double their screen time during pandemic

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 29 (ANI/NewsVoir):The dominance of screens in the lives of children has been a pressing challenge for parents and the pandemic has worsened it exponentially. Parents are constantly worried about their kids spending too much time on screens, and it's hard to set limits. SuperBuddy helps to engage, entertain and support the development of preschoolers, and early graders using an "audio-only" medium that's designed to be child-friendly and easy to use. It does not have screens, cameras, or microphones recording your child's day-to-day activities, so you can trust that your kids are safe and have a fun way to listen to their favorite stories and music.

