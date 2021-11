JACKSON, MI -- The Jackson County Animal Shelter, 3770 Spring Arbor Road, has many pets available for adoption. Scout is a 2-year-old male black-and-white American Staffordshire mix. He came in as a stray but already knows some basic commands and is housebroken. Scout isn’t a barker or jumper and is very mild mannered and friendly. Sometimes he whines when people walk past his kennel. He just wants to go to his forever home.

JACKSON, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO