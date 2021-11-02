58-year-old Randal Knuth dead after a head-on collision in Mills Township (Mills Township, MI) Nationwide Report

Authorities identified 58-year-old Randal Knuth as the man who lost his life following a two-vehicle crash on Friday afternoon.

The investigation reports showed that Randal Knuth, of Alger, was driving west on Greenwood Road in Ogemaw County’s Mills Township.

