CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

What Do You Know About Neurological Complications After the Sars-CoV-2 Infection and Covid-19 Vaccination?

By Jeffrey Olmsted
healththoroughfare.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Covid-19 virus has rapidly spread worldwide, and many variants have already been identified. The Covid-19 vaccines have proven their efficiency after researchers, pharmaceutical companies, and health experts conducted many clinical trials, gathered data from health institutions and vaccination centers around the globe. The CDC has been releasing updates on Covid-19...

www.healththoroughfare.com

Comments / 0

Related
mycbs4.com

More vaccinated people are dying of COVID-19. Here's what that means

WASHINGTON (SBG) — Data from several states and the federal government suggests deaths among Americans fully vaccinated against COVID-19 rose sharply amid the nation’s most recent surge of infections, but experts say that is not unexpected as more of the population gets immunized. Between Oct. 11 and Oct. 18, the...
PUBLIC HEALTH
International Business Times

143 Fully Vaccinated Oregon Residents Who Received Pfizer Vaccine Have Died Of COVID-19

More than 140 fully vaccinated individuals in Oregon have died of COVID-19 despite receiving the vaccine developed by Pfizer-BioNTech, according to state data. At least 143 Oregon residents who have received two doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine have died of the virus as of Oct. 14. The state has also recorded 15,057 breakthrough infections and 562 breakthrough hospitalizations among Pfizer recipients since the beginning of the pandemic, according to the latest data.
OREGON STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sars#Covid 19 Vaccines#Cdc#Oxford#Astrazeneca#Medical News Today#Nature Medicine
FIRST For Women

The Covid Vaccine is Not the Only Shot That May Prevent a Severe Case of Covid-19

This is the time of year to enjoy pumpkin spiced lattes, hayrides, and apple picking, but it’s also when we should all think about our immunity. Covid-19 and the flu may both pick up speed as the weather gets colder and we move indoors. However, there’s something you can do to reduce the risk of a hospital stay. Researchers at the University of Miami Miller School of Medicine found evidence that the flu vaccine protects against severe Covid-19.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Best Life

This One Vaccine Could End the COVID Pandemic, Experts Say

Most of us saw COVID vaccinations as a light at the end of the tunnel when they first arrived in the U.S., but over the past year, the pandemic has persisted amid the rise of the fast-spreading Delta variant and a significant drop in vaccination rates. Now, health experts and officials are exploring new options to try to stop the spread of COVID for good, like vaccine mandates, reinstated mask restrictions, and booster shots. But some experts say they're holding out hope that the end of the pandemic will arrive with a different vaccine altogether.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Rob Adams

There Is a New COVID-19 Vaccine That Shows Better Protection and Fewer Side Effects

By now, we are all familiar with big names such as AstraZeneca, Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson. In fact, the majority of us got at least one shot of one of the above. Today, Valneva, a French company is making lots of progress with its own COVID-19 vaccine. Unlike the other ones, Valneva's vaccine uses a more traditional technology, not the famous mRNA.
buzzfeednews.com

If You Take Ivermectin For COVID, Here’s What Happens To Your Body

You’ve probably heard of ivermectin, a drug best known for getting rid of parasites in animals and humans. Like other pandemic-related topics, this once-obscure drug has catapulted into the global discussion because…well, people are desperate for treatments that work against COVID. While some research in 2020 suggested ivermectin might be...
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Health
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
FDA
Country
South Africa
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
Country
Brazil
deseret.com

The real reason why Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine doesn’t have a booster shot yet

Scientists with the Food and Drug Administration said Tuesday that Moderna did not meet all the criteria necessary for the FDA to support a booster vaccine. Per Yahoo! News, FDA scientists released new documents that show the Moderna vaccine’s booster shot created antibodies. But the difference in antibody levels before and after the booster shot wasn’t big enough to warrant a booster shot.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Best Life

Moderna Just Gave This Major Update on Its COVID Vaccine

Over the last few months, research has come out touting the high levels of protection afforded by Moderna's COVID vaccine. For the more than 154 million people who have already received this shot, it's been a stream of good news: One recent study from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) found that it stays the most protective of any of the approved vaccines—maintaining an effectiveness of 93 percent against hospitalization, even amid the more contagious Delta variant. In mid-October, the CDC and the U.S Food and Drug Administration (FDA) also approved Moderna booster shots, allowing even more protection for millions of eligible individuals. Now, Moderna is announcing another major step in its fight to end the COVID pandemic.
PHARMACEUTICALS
deseret.com

Scientists reveal how often fully vaccinated people spread COVID-19 at home

Fully vaccinated people can catch the novel coronavirus and spread it to those living in their homes, experts in the United Kingdom warned this week. People who were fully vaccinated against the coronavirus can spread the virus in their homes as much as those who were not vaccinated, according to a new study.
SCIENCE
WebMD

Antidepressant May Cut COVID-Related Hospitalization, Mortality

Fluvoxamine (brand name Luvox) may prevent hospitalization and death in patients with COVID-19, new research suggests. Results from the placebo-controlled trial showed that hospitalizations of COVID-19 patients at high risk for complications were cut by 66% and deaths fell 91%. "Our trial has found that fluvoxamine, an inexpensive existing drug,...
PUBLIC HEALTH
CNET

Moderna COVID vaccine booster shot gets an early thumbs-up, but it's not a done deal. What to know

For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO and CDC websites. The US Food and Drug Administration hasn't yet given its approval to the Moderna booster shot, but a Thursday recommendation by an independent advisory committee for the FDA is a promising start. If the FDA does approve a Moderna COVID-19 booster shot, it'll be the second to get the nod, among three vaccines available in the US. A Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine booster shot is available now for eligible recipients.
PHARMACEUTICALS
CBS News

Virologist who helped develop Johnson and Johnson COVID-19 vaccine on mixing doses

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will review the Food and Drug Administrations's decision to approve booster shots for the Moderna and Johnson and Johnson vaccines, which would allow more than 15 million Americans to get a booster shot. Dr. Dan Barouch, a physician at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center in Boston and director at the Center For Virology and Vaccine Research who helped develop the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine, joins CBSN to discuss mixing and matching doses.
PUBLIC HEALTH
spring.org.uk

This Vitamin Deficiency Increases COVID-19 Risk

Being low in the vitamin puts these workers at higher risk of catching COVID-19. Having sufficient vitamin D levels is linked to a lower risk of COVID-19 infection, research finds. Healthcare workers with low levels of vitamin D were more likely to be infected. Low vitamin D levels were linked...
PUBLIC HEALTH
healththoroughfare.com

Should You Get Vaccinated If You Were Infected With COVID-19?

One question that has become quite common lately is: is the vaccine needed for those who were infected with Coronavirus?. Although many persons recovering from COVID-19 can escape from the second viral meeting relatively unharmed, their strength and endurance relies on their age, their condition of health, and the intensity of their original infection.
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy