As you may have already seen, this week's major free update for Animal Crossing: New Horizons has dropped a day early. Why? Who knows... But thanks, Nintendo!. Anyway, while the addition of Brewster, Kapp'n, Gyroids, cooking and more are all very welcome indeed, there's one other important addition now available in-game: Froggy Chair. Yes, the internet meme sensation is back and as a nice surprise, there are multiple designs that you can dot around your home.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 4 DAYS AGO