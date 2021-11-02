Philadelphia Native Will Smith Opens Up About Mental Health, Says He Once Contemplated Suicide

New Zealand pop artist BENEE has shared an emotive new single titled ‘Doesn’t Matter’, marking her first new solo material since her debut album dropped last year. Released today (October 28), ‘Doesn’t Matter’ is a pensive slow-burner that sees the singer-songwriter bare her soul with raw, honest musings on her mental health. Over a bed of warbly shoegaze guitars and a notably dry, pared-back drum beat, she sings: “Maybe I’m consumed by my mental / Does it hurt me? / Maybe, oh well / If I medicate would it help me? / Cause I’m hurting / I feel unwell.”
