Philadelphia Native Will Smith Opens Up About Mental Health, Says He Once Contemplated Suicide

cbslocal.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philly’s own Will Smith is the latest celebrity to open up about his mental health. The two-time Oscar nominee revealed...

philadelphia.cbslocal.com

Decider

Will Smith Clears Up Fan Speculation About Marriage to Jada Pinkett Smith: “It’s Friendship Versus Marital Prison”

During the latest installment of The Oprah Conversation, host Oprah Winfrey pressed Smith on the couple’s non-traditional relationship and questioned how long they were separated. “You know… It’s really funny… We didn’t… We never actually like officially separated,” he replied. Smith recalled throwing a 40th birthday party for his wife...
IndieWire

Will Smith Gave Money to ‘King Richard’ Co-Stars After Warners Shifted to Day-and-Date

“King Richard” star and Oscar contender Will Smith opened up his wallet for his cast members amid a reported $40-million payday, The Hollywood Reporter says. Smith produces and stars in the film as the father of Venus and Serena Williams, and per reports, after WarnerMedia shifted its Warner Bros. slate to day-and-date for 2021, he opted to give money to his fellow co-stars. The idea was to compensate the actors for lost theatrical returns. “Smith enjoyed a hefty payday — according to reports, as much as $40 million — and then personally wrote checks to the cast which includes Saniyya Sidney...
CNN

Will Smith opens up about father's abuse in new memoir

(CNN) — Actor Will Smith reveals a dark part of his upbringing and the complicated relationship he shared with his late father in a new memoir. In "Will," out November 9, the star describes his dad as a man with dualities. "My father was violent, but he was also at...
Ok Magazine

Will Smith Admits He Contemplated Killing His Father In New Memoir

Will Smith is dropping bombshell after bombshell in his new memoir simply titled Will, from falling in love with another actress during his first marriage to admitting he considered killing his own father. Article continues below advertisement. The former Fresh Prince Of Bel Air star is ready to air out...
HipHopDX.com

Will Smith Says He Once Considered Suicide

Will Smith has been more than vulnerable since he turned 50 in September 2018. With his life and marriage with wife Jada Pinkett Smith becoming more fodder for social media to debate and discusses, Hip Hop’s first-ever Grammy winner is also shedding light on another difficult subject for him – his mental health.
Will Smith
Page Six

Will Smith says he thought about committing suicide: report

Actor Will Smith recently admitted he had contemplated suicide during the taping of a YouTube series about physical fitness and weight loss. “This began as a journey to get into the best shape of my life,” said the actor in the trailer for “Best Shape of My Life,” in which he sets out to lose 20 pounds in 20 weeks.
michiganchronicle.com

Chance The Rapper Reveals He’s Battling PTSD, Opens Up About Mental Health

Chance The Rapper revealed that he’s dealing with post traumatic stress disorder. In an upcoming episode of Peace of Mind with Taraji entitled “Why Black Men Don’t Cry with Chance the Rapper,” the 28-year old star sat down with hosts Taraji P. Henson and Tracie Jade and opened up about his mental health, breaking generational curses, and the pressure that Black men face in today’s society. Chance shared:
hotnewhiphop.com

Will Smith Opens Up About Suicidal Thoughts In Upcoming Docuseries

Like many of us, the pandemic took a toll on Will Smith's mental and physical health. The actor updated fans on Instagram that, over quarantine, he was focused on getting into the best shape of his life -- a journey that he plans to share on YouTube through a six-part docu-series.
CBS Philly

Will Smith Returning To Philly For First Stop On New Book Tour

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — On Monday, The Fresh Prince returns home! West Philly’s own Will Smith will be at The Met tonight to promote his new book. Smith is calling it “An Evening Of Stories With Friends.” Smith is releasing his self-titled memoir called “Will” Tuesday, and he’s kicking off a five-stop tour in Philadelphia. There are still tickets available on The Met’s website. Before The Met, Smith is making an appearance in Fishtown where he’ll meet and greet people at Harriet’s Bookshop.
People

Will Smith Says He and Jada Pinkett Smith Agreed 'It Was a Fantasy Illusion That We Could Make Each Other Happy'

Will Smith isn't shying away from addressing his marriage to Jada Pinkett Smith. In a new interview with Oprah Winfrey for Apple TV+'s The Oprah Conversation, the 53-year-old actor spoke about his marriage after the host touched on the couple's revelation that they had spent a period of time separated. In a 2020 episode of Red Table Talk, Pinkett Smith revealed she'd had a relationship with singer August Alsina while still married to Smith.
NME

BENEE opens up about mental health on new single ‘Doesn’t Matter’

New Zealand pop artist BENEE has shared an emotive new single titled ‘Doesn’t Matter’, marking her first new solo material since her debut album dropped last year. Released today (October 28), ‘Doesn’t Matter’ is a pensive slow-burner that sees the singer-songwriter bare her soul with raw, honest musings on her mental health. Over a bed of warbly shoegaze guitars and a notably dry, pared-back drum beat, she sings: “Maybe I’m consumed by my mental / Does it hurt me? / Maybe, oh well / If I medicate would it help me? / Cause I’m hurting / I feel unwell.”
