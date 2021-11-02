Oprah announces her Favorite Things list ahead of the holidays

BOSTON (CBS) — A product from a Boston snack company has been named one of Oprah’s Favorite Things this year. The “Gourmet Liège Belgian Waffle Gift Box” from Eastern Standard Provisions was among 110 gifts on the 2021 version of the list. “Send the gift of brunch to loved ones who live too far to spend the holidays with,” Oprah says. “Belgian waffles are a crowd-pleaser— especially when they come with strawberries and cream topping, dark chocolate fudge, and peanut butter caramel sauce.” For about $60, the kit includes eight waffles, dark chocolate fudge sauce, peanut butter caramel sauce, French toast sugar and strawberries and cream topper. We’re excited to announce that Eastern Standard Provisions has been selected as one of #OprahsFavoriteThings for 2021! 🎉 Featured on this year’s list is our Gourmet Liège Belgian Waffle Gift Box! 🧇🤩 Click HERE to shop the box! 👉 https://t.co/grHS8kPUNU @OprahDaily pic.twitter.com/CESREta5BX — Eastern Standard Provisions (@esprovisions) November 1, 2021 Two years ago the company’s soft pretzel gift box made Oprah’s favorites. Check out the full list here.

BOSTON, MA ・ 6 DAYS AGO