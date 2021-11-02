CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oprah announces her Favorite Things list ahead of the holidays

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. The queen of media has spoken, which means the holiday season has officially arrived. Oprah just announced her Favorite Things. This year, shoppers can expect to see 110 exciting gifts that will surprise and excite recipients, including several from small businesses...

Oprah Just Released Her Favorite Things of 2021, and These Comfy Sneakers Made the Cut

If there's one thing to love about fall, it's when Oprah releases her annual favorite things. I personally love scrolling through the list because it serves as my inspiration for upcoming holiday gifts. While browsing the 2021 Oprah's Favorite Things roundup that just dropped on Amazon and Oprah Daily today, I couldn't help but notice one item in particular: Oprah's favorite sneaker, the Saysh One.
Oprah
Harriet Tubman
Oprah & Meghan Markle-Approved SuperLatte Gift Set Just Landed on the Favorite Things List — & It's On Sale

We’re always tracking the things Oprah and Meghan Markle rave about, but we never thought the day would come when they both are obsessed with the same product. ICYMI, last year, Markle gifted Oprah a package of delicious, adaptogenic instant lattes by the women-led brand Clevr Blends. Oprah loved them so much that she said on IG that she would’ve included them in her Favorite Things list (she doesn’t put just anything on her coveted list!) if she’d known about them sooner. This year, she made good on her promise. They’re on the 2021 Oprah’s Favorite Things List. “My neighbor Meghan...
This Must-Have Duffel Bag for Shoe Lovers Made Oprah’s Favorite Thing List 2021

If you’re eager jumpstart your holiday shopping, Oprah’s Favorite Things list is back to make your experience that much easier. Per tradition, the multihyphenate has curated a range of top lifestyle goods to gift — from home and kitchen items to tech, beauty, apparel as well as footwear styles and accessories. Many of these options come from small businesses, women-owned brands and companies by people of color, so you can feel especially good about any purchase you make from the selection. Alongside buzzy shoe picks like some stellar rain boots from Tory Burch and ultra-comfortable sneakers from Olympian Allyson Felix’s new...
Houston chef’s famed $112 souffle lands spot on list of Oprah’s Favorite Things

HOUSTON – Houston chef Elizabeth Swift Copeland’s white corn and truffle soufflé has been selected as one of Oprah Winfrey’s favorite things of 2021. Oprah Daily, the media icon’s digital offering, shared Oprah’s Favorite Things 2021 List on Monday. The list features 110 Oprah-approved gift recommendations. The white corn and...
Amazon's Most-Loved Gift Section Is Here To Save Your Holiday Shopping This Year

When it comes to shopping during the holiday season, the world is your oyster. But with an ocean of gifts to explore, the hunt for the perfect present can feel a bit overwhelming. Amazon is thankfully narrowing it down. The online retailer just released its Amazon's Customers' Most-Loved Gifts section, curated exclusively with items that have received raving reviews or are featured in wish lists from Amazon users.
Meghan Markle Introduced Oprah to This Wellness Brand -- And It's On Oprah's Favorite Things List

Meghan Markle's go-to superfood latte is on Oprah's Favorite Things 2021 list!. Oprah Winfrey wrote on Oprah Daily that her royal Montecito neighbor introduced the woman-led wellness brand Clevr, in particular the instant latte blends made with adaptogens and superfoods to help with energy, mood and focus. Oprah's Favorite Things includes the Clevr SuperLatte Starter Kit ($74), which comes with the Golden SuperLatte, Chai SuperLatte and a portable milk frother.
Oprah's Favorite Things 2021 Gift List includes Brooklyn-based Elbee Home's baking set

The holiday season is right around the corner, and a Brooklyn-based company has made the ultimate gift list with one of its hottest products. Oprah's Favorite Things 2021 Gift List has been released, and Elbee Home made the cut with its eight-piece stack and store baking set. The small business bakeware company is based out of East New York and says it's an honor to be named to Oprah's holiday gift list with its space-saving baking set.
Looking for gift ideas? These Massachusetts companies made Oprah’s 2021 ‘Favorite Things’ list

Oprah’s “Favorite Things” 2021 holiday gift guide list has officially been released and three Massachusetts-based companies made the cut of 110 items. “After this past year, I think we all deserve some surprises and delights for the holiday season. That’s why we worked hard to find these truly incredible items. Extra important to us this year? Celebrating small businesses, women-owned brands, and items created by people of color,” Oprah wrote.
Boston Snack Company’s Gourmet Waffles Make ‘Oprah’s Favorite Things’ List

BOSTON (CBS) — A product from a Boston snack company has been named one of Oprah’s Favorite Things this year. The “Gourmet Liège Belgian Waffle Gift Box” from Eastern Standard Provisions was among 110 gifts on the 2021 version of the list. “Send the gift of brunch to loved ones who live too far to spend the holidays with,” Oprah says. “Belgian waffles are a crowd-pleaser— especially when they come with strawberries and cream topping, dark chocolate fudge, and peanut butter caramel sauce.” For about $60, the kit includes eight waffles, dark chocolate fudge sauce, peanut butter caramel sauce, French toast sugar and strawberries and cream topper. We’re excited to announce that Eastern Standard Provisions has been selected as one of #OprahsFavoriteThings for 2021! 🎉 Featured on this year’s list is our Gourmet Liège Belgian Waffle Gift Box! 🧇🤩 Click HERE to shop the box! 👉 https://t.co/grHS8kPUNU @OprahDaily pic.twitter.com/CESREta5BX — Eastern Standard Provisions (@esprovisions) November 1, 2021 Two years ago the company’s soft pretzel gift box made Oprah’s favorites. Check out the full list here.  
BOSTON, MA
Here Are the 8 Black Billionaires in America, Members of a Rare Club [Photos]

I've got money on my mind! As we move into 2022, I'm on a quest to get myself together financially, so while I was looking for some inspiration, I came across Essence Magazine's list of the only African-American billionaires in the United States. It's crazy that only about one percent of the billionaires in America are Black - there are 8, out of the 724 billionaires in this country. There are 2,755 billionaires in the world. It just gives me more motivation to strive to make the list one day!
